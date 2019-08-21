Tour de Donut to take to streets

Tennant refer participants to the following Ohio Revised Codes concerning bicycles on the roadways for more information:

“Those of you who do not ride regularly or are riding with young children, the shortest race is 10 miles make sure you have an exit plan in place to be picked up should you or they wear out,” Tennant said.

Tenant said only a deputy sheriff, state trooper, or local police officer may direct participants to proceed through a traffic control device without stopping. Race staff and volunteers also cannot block roads or direct riders to disregard traffic control devices.

Tennant said this is an open course and participants will be sharing the road with vehicular traffic traveling at 55 mph in both directions. He reminds cyclers that they must ride no more than two wide and stay to the right one third of the lane of travel. All traffic laws and traffic control devices apply to cyclist and can be enforced with traffic citations, he said in a press release.

Miami County Sheriff Lt. Todd Tenant reminds this weekend’s cyclers that only 2-3 miles of the coming weekend’s races will be held in the city of Troy, and the rest take place in Staunton, Springcreek, Brown, Lostcreek, Elizabeth and Bethel townships.

Staff Report

TROY — On Saturday, about 3,000 cyclists are expected to participate in this unique race, in which the abilities to ride and eat donuts go hand in hand. Riders will visit donut stops along the routes; the new 9.4 mile “Donut Hole,” the 19.7 mile mini, or the 34.4 mile full course. For each donut a cyclist eats, 5 minutes will be deducted from their ride time.

Organizer Roger Bowersock said the city of Troy has really embraced the event, which welcomes riders from across the United States and Canada.

“I love that we’re in Troy,” he said. “Everything that’s going on now is how we envisioned the event could be.”

On Friday, downtown Troy will again host the Donut Jam, an evening of music and fun. First, enjoy the wide variety of music performed by Noah Back onstage from 5-7 p.m. But, save some energy. At 7:30 p.m., Zack Attack will have you out of your seats for some singing, dancing and rocking to your favorite beats.

On Friday before the race, downtown Troy will again host the Donut Jam, an evening of music and fun. At 5 p.m., race packet pickup opens, as well as the bounce house, face painting, and concert. There will also be a donut eating competition onstage, beer and wine sales, and the Meet Your River exhibit.

Saturday’s festivities begin bright and early at 5:30 a.m. with registration. Concessions, vendors and family-friendly activities open at 7 a.m. and food trucks will begin serving an hour later. At 8:15 a.m., Troy Mayor Mike Beamish will welcome the riders and shortly after, there will be the ceremonial eating of the first donut before the race kicks off.

As an added opportunity, the 5K run/walk, the Buckeye Donut Dash, also will be held in downtown Troy on Saturday morning. The Buckeye Donut Dash is sponsored by Be the Match, which is the official charity partner of Tour de Donut.

During the day Saturday there will be more music, a visit from Columbus Zoo animals, and WACO biplane rides.

“It’s all about fun,” Bowersock said. “At the end of the day it’s all about making people smile.”

New this year is the addition of a 9.4 mile race, the Donut Hole, which will showcase the local bike path. Bowersock said this provides an option for people who aren’t used to riding on the road, which he hopes will encourage more riders to participate.

Schuler’s Bakery in Springfield will provide this year’s Glazer donuts. To shave 10 minutes off their ride time, cyclists can choose between chocolate cream filled or iced raspberry donuts. While each of the 16,000 all-you-can-eat glazed yeast donuts deducts five minutes from a rider’s time, participants can only eat one of the special Glazer donuts.

Riders are also invited to participate in a costume contest, individually or as a group. Judges will decide who has the best donut-themed outfit or accessories.

To facilitate the setup, tear down, and events of the Tour De Donut, the Donut Jam and the Donut Dash on Friday and Saturday, the city will have the following closings:

• Thursday, Aug. 22 — No parking

3 p.m. — Portion of southwest quadrant

• Friday, Aug. 23 — Closing

7 a.m. — Southeast quadrant of the Public Square

North Cherry Street parking lot (City metered area only)

Parking Lot adjacent to The Rec

11 a.m. — The Public Square is closed to include:

Market Street from Water Street to Franklin Street

Main Street from Cherry Street to Walnut Street

Main Street from Plum Street to Cherry Street (Open to drive by Masonic Temple on

the North side)

North Cherry Street from Mayflower Alley to West Main Street

South Cherry Street from alley to West Main Street

5 p.m. — North Cherry Street from Mayflower alley to West Water Street

• Saturday, Aug. 24 — Closing

7 a.m. — Any other areas of S. Cherry Street (Franklin Street to Main Street)

North Market Street from Water Street to Staunton Road and areas of West Water Street will be open at approximately 1: p.m. Saturday.

All other roadways are expected to be opened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Additional information may be found at thetourdedonut.com and troymainstreet.org.

Donut Jam, Donut Dash also part of weekend events