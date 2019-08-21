Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ROBBERY: There was a report of a strong arm robbery at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. A subject assaulted the victim and stole money and marijuana. John E. Haynes, 35, of Cincinnati, was charged with second-degree felony robbery in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject reportedly on meth called advising he needed help at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16 on the 1100 block of Park Avenue. He was placed under arrest for disorderly and incarcerated. Robert Jenkins, 45, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Police were dispatched for a disturbance complaint at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 300 block of South Main Street. Dispatch advised there were two female subjects at the address verbally arguing. A female who was warned earlier was arrested for disorderly conduct. Shaneek N. Fogle, 28, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

An adult female was cited for disorderly conduct after a reported disturbance at 8 p.m on Aug. 17 on the 300 block of East Water Street. Ashley N. Allen, 27, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of several subjects fighting in an alley at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the area of West Grant and South Downing streets. There were conflicting stories. Each of the involved parties were cited with disorderly conduct. Diomaniq S. Burge, 20, of Piqua; Edward D. Burge, 46, of Piqua; Christopher A. Engley, 41, of Piqua; Tyler W. Partin, 18, of Piqua; and Brianna Wilson, 19, of Piqua, were cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a male passed out in Lock 9 Park near the levee at approximately 13:50 a.m. on Aug. 18 on the 100 block of Water Street. Male was found to be intoxicated. Male was transported to the hospital by squad and cited for disorderly conduct. Jason D. Slone, 40, of Troy, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of an adult male who was passed out in front of Lucky’s bar at 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 18 on the 100 block of North Main Street. The male was transported home and cited. Zachua P. Richardson, 34, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A former employee arrived at Harmony Systems and wanted to confront a current employee at approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 1700 block of Commerce Drive. The business wanted him warned for trespassing. Noah D. Trader, 19, of Pleasant Hill, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

A subject who had previously been trespassed from the Southside Laundromat was located inside at 5 a.m. on Aug. 19 on the 200 block of South Wayne Street. He was charged with trespass. A second subject was warned for trespassing. Blake E. Nickel, 27, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

OVI: An intoxicated subject reportedly backed into his own vehicle at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the 1000 block of Walker Street. The subject was disorderly and uncooperative with officers. A strong smell of alcoholic beverage was coming from the subject. Subject was arrested for OVI and tampering with drugs. David A. Ward, 54, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony tampering with drugs and first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a hit-skip accident at 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 in the area of Dubois Drive and North Sunset Drive. The suspect vehicle was located, and the driver was arrested for OVI. Timothy W. Stengel, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: An officer observed a subject with an active warrant walking at approximately 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 18 on the 100 block of East North Street. He initially ran from the officer. He was located and arrested on the warrant. Chad D. McLaughlin, 27, of Piqua, was picked up for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a report of a disturbance at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 18 in the middle of the street in the area of Young and South Wayne streets. A female subject was found to have a needle inside her bra, but no other drugs were located her or the other involved subject. Kelsea L. Noble, 24, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.