Detectives investigate social media solicitation

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a report of a 9-year-old female who was solicited into sending photos of herself to a stranger through a social media app.

On Tuesday, Chief Steve Lord confirmed detectives were conducting an investigation into who coerced the minor into sending nude photos of herself through Instagram to an unidentified subject. The report was filed on Friday.

Lord said a complaint was filed and a phone was seized as evidence and the family members were cooperating with the investigation. Detectives will conduct a search of the phone to search for forensic evidence.

The investigation continues.

9-year-old female sent inappropriate photos on Instagram