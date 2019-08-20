Miami County Sheriff’s Office Reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 17

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 100 block of West State Route 571, Monroe Twp. on an assist citizen call. The reporting party stated they believed someone had shot their dog while they were at work yesterday. This case is pending.

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to the area of Polecat and Troy-Urbana roads in reference to a female subject laying in the roadway. After investigation, the female was transported by Troy EMS.

Aug. 18

BACK STOP: A deputy responded to the 7800 block of North Bollinger Road, Lena, in regard to a shots fired complaint from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 8. Contact was made with the resident at the address and advised to use caution when target shooting.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail, in downtown Troy, in reference to a white powder substance found.

POSSESSION: A deputy observed a tan Toyota Camry pass by and the driver appeared rigid in his seat with hands near 10 and two on the steering wheel and his head facing straight forward. The deputy also observed the license plate light being out on the rear of the vehicle. Due to these facts, the deputy conducted a traffic stop at the 74 mile marker on southbound I-75 in Concord Twp. Upon further investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Aaron Verse, was charged with driving under suspension, not having a license plate light, possession of marijuana, and possession of hashish. The passenger of the vehicle, Justice Durrstein, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of hashish. The other passenger, Jermeko Cassel, was released at the scene to a valid driver. Verse and Durrstein were also arrested on warrants out of Montgomery County.

Aug. 19

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to an assault on a corrections officer. After investigation, the inmate was charged and remains incarcerated.

DAY CARE INVESTIGATION: A concerned neighbor of 6815 N. Alexander Drive reported a daycare being run out of a home in the 6800 block of Alexander Drive in Piqua. The deputy checked with Ohio Job and Family Services (OJFS) and this address and homeowner were not licensed to run a daycare. There were 18 toddler-age children in the backyard of the residence on Aug. 19. OJFS will send an investigator out to look into this matter.

THEFT: A person reported $800 was stolen out of his vehicle in the 8100 block of Markley Road, Union Twp.

TRESPASSING: A subject climbed the fence of Randy’s Towing and retrieved items out of a vehicle.

ATTEMPTED THEFT: A deputy was dispatched the Dollar General in Bradford for a theft in progress. A Bobbi Harber had stolen some items from the store. The deputy made contact with Harber She admitted to taken the items. The deputy was able to return the items to Dollar General and was advised by the manager to have her trespassed and to not file charges. The deputy advised Harber that she is trespassed from Dollar General and she is not allowed to be on the property or in the store. She understood and agreed.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to 7330 Walnut Grove, Elizabeth Twp., in reference to an assist motorist complaint. After investigation, Tony Delprete was cited for driving under an active suspension, failure to control, expired registration, and hit skip private property. The listed vehicle was towed by Saunders Towing and a hold was placed on the vehicle pending a statement provided by Delprete.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 6000 block of Detrick Drive, Tipp City, in reference to a barking dog complaint. The report of the nuisance was substantiated. Due to the continued issue with the barking dogs, the owner was cited in accordance with Monroe Township ordinance 2-E-03.

OVI: A deputy made a traffic stop on a red GMC Sierra pick up truck for a speeding violation. Kaitlin Peck was later arrested for OVI operating a vehicle while impaired.