Council modifies food truck ordinance

By Cecilia Fox

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City Council modified a recently passed ordinance allowing food trucks to operate in the city, removing references to fees and adding new standards.

An ordinance permitting food trucks in the city came into effect in May. In June, the city’s planning board asked the council to make further changes to the legislation.

While vendors will still be required to obtain a food truck permit from the city, language regarding permit application fees was removed. The ordinance was also modified to require vendors to obtain all other required state permits.

Food trucks will now also be prohibited from operating on Main Street between First Street and the railroad tracks, except during approved downtown events.

Councilman John Kessler, who sponsored the legislation, said he would prefer to keep the permit application fee in the ordinance.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable for us to ask them to offset the cost of paperwork or processing we’d have to do,” he said.

Council also approved an ordinance revising the preliminary plan for the city’s Cedar Grove subdivision, located south of Kessler-Cowlesville Road and west of Meijer Distribution Center. The preliminary plan was accepted in 2013 and homes in the subdivision have been under construction since July 2017.

The subdivision’s preliminary plan originally included 118 single-family lots along with four multi-family lots and four commercial lots. The new plan, which was recommended to council by the planning board, instead adds 72 single-family homes and eliminates all of the multi-family lots and the commercial lots.

According to a representative, Jeremy Tomb, the developer is seeking to modify the plans because of changes in “economics, traffic patterns and actually the city’s own plans.”

Tomb said residents in the area prefer single-family units over commercial or quad-style units.

“The problem with the quads — I would agree that there probably is a market for that in Tipp City, but we can’t do it economically. We’re in the business of developing property, not building homes. We’ve talked to several builders and none of them are interested in taking that on,” Tomb said.