Summer Fun

Troy Mayor Mike Beamish conducts Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in His Honor March during the annual Mayor’s Concert on Prouty Plaza on Sunday. The concert was Beamish’s 16th and final concert as Mayor of Troy.

Abigail Jordan of Troy displays a number of items relating to African culture during Saturday’s Festival of Nations event in Troy.

A trio of elephants invite festival-goers to the African tent at Saturday’s Festival of Nations.

Chloe Kepner, 11, of Dayton, Elizabeth Renfrow, 9, of Dayton and Willow Throop, 10, of Xenia perform on the Festival of Nations Stage on Saturday. The three are members of the McGovern Dance Studio

Tents line the way to the stage area at last Saturday’s Fulton Farms Hopewell Music Fest

“Sunny” the WACO Classic belonging to the WACO Aviation Museum and Learning Center, taxis past a row of International trucks during last weekend’s IH Truck show at WACO Field.

Two of the dozens of International Scout trucks that were on display at WACO Field over last weekend.

Guest conductor Jackson Riffle, a graduate of Newton High School, conducts the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in Flight of the Oriole during Sunday’s Troy Mayor’s Concert in Troy.