Dayton man to serve 11 years for rape

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man will serve 11 years in prison for first-degree felony rape.

On Monday, Nathan Swartz, 36, was sentenced in Miami County Common Pleas Court by Judge Jeannine Pratt.

Swartz pleaded no contest to the first-degree rape charge and two counts of third-degree sexual battery and was found guilty by the court on July 15. The case was filed by Piqua Police Department.

Swartz was indicted by a grand jury on the charge on April 25. He will register as a Tier III sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life. Upon his release from prison, he will serve five years on post-release control.

In other news:

Warren Couch, 36, of Troy, was sentenced to serve eight months in prison for fifth-degree felony illegal use of food stamps on Monday. Couch entered a plea of guilty to the charge on July 5. On April 21, he used a West Milton resident’s EBT card at the Troy Meijer for $102 worth of goods.

