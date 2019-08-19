Area briefs

Healthy balance, moves classes set

PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new Healthy Balance class along with the traditional Healthy Moves class in a four week session beginning Monday, Aug. 26. The Healthy Balance class for beginners will be held from 10:30-11:15 a.m. with the advanced Healthy Moves class to be held from 11-11:45 a.m.

“There is an overlap in class time as both classes will join together to do certain combined exercises,” Davis said.

“The classes will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” she said. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. Both programs enhance one’s overall health and quality of life.”

Registration for class should be made by Friday, Aug. 23. YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is required along with a class fee of $10.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne S., Piqua, or call 773-6626.

Beautification awards announced

TROY — Troy City Beautification Committe has announced awards for August.

• Merit

237 Grant St. — Heather Kouse

1208 York Lane — Darlyne and Todd Howes

• Green Thumb

1549 Brookfield Lane — Terri Murphy

818 Bristol Road — Rick and Mary Kadel

1372 Cornish Road — Tim and Cathy Marshall

1325 Kenton Way — Carl and Billie Shroyer

410 E. Canal St. — Michael and Toni Mascari

976 Switzer Drive

1201 Todd Lane

500 Stonyridge Ave. — Stonyridge Veterinary Service

115 Crawford St. — Stephanie Humphrey

22 Littlejohn Road — Tricia Hannahs

1119 Arborvitae Court — Vicki Hart.