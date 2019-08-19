Fair winners

Kara Stephan, 13, of Covington, and a member of the Rock-n-Rabbits 4H Club, won won the Buddy Ganger rabbit award this year. This award is an overall award that combines scores from the Rabbit Show, Rabbit Showmanship, and the Buddy Ganger Rabbit Test.

She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan.

Kara Stephan, 13, of Covington, and a member of the Rock-n-Rabbits 4H Club, won Rabbit Showmen of Showmen at the 2019 Miami County Fair. To participate in the competition, Kara used her Squirrel colored Netherland Dwarf named Julius Ceasar. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan.

Kara Stephan, 13, of Covington, and a member of the Rock-n-Rabbits 4H Club, won won Reserve Grand Champion Netherland Dwarf Doe with the Black Otter Netherland Dwarf named Perfection. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan.

Kara Stephan, 13, of Covington, and a member of the Rock-n-Rabbits 4H Club, won Grand Champion Senior Buck: Holland Lop. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan.

Kara Stephan, 13, of Covington, and a member of the Rock-n-Rabbits 4H Club, won Reserve Grand Champion with her Pen of Three Rabbits. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan.

Kara Stephan, 13, of Covington, and a member of the Rock-n-Rabbits 4H Club, won Grand Champion Senior Buck: Netherland Dwarf with her Squirrel Netherland Dwarf rabbit named Julius Ceasar. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan.

Kila Stephan, 13, of Covington, and a member of the Rock-n-Rabbits 4H Club, won first place in the 12-14 age group of Rabbit Showmanship. For the competition, Kila used her Siamese Sable Netherland Dwarf rabbit named Hans. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan.

Kila Stephan, 13, of Covington, and a member of the Rock-n-Rabbits 4H Club, won Grand Champion Boar, Grand Champion Sow, and Reserve Grand Champion Sow at Miami County Fair’s Cavy Show. A cavy is another name for a guinea pig. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan.

Kila Stephan, 13, of Covington, and a member of the Rock-n-Rabbits 4H Club, won first place at the Miami County Project Pride Day and went on to compete at the Ohio State Fair with her project. She then won first place at the Ohio State Fair as well. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan.