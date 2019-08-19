OAGC Fair Flower Show awards

• Horticulture Awards:
Queen of Show: best rose — R. Smith, Hybrid Tea
Miniature Queen of Show: best miniature rose — Jill Ventura
Princess of Show: best Horticulture Specimen — Anita Brown, Foliage
Green Thumb Award — Barry VanKirk, Potted Lemon Tree
Artistic Awards:
Best of Show, Traditional — Barry Van Kirk
Best of Show, Modern — Sandy Fisher
Best of Show, Miniature — Jen Garvic
Award of Distinction — Jen Garvic
Best of Show, Junior, Traditional — Alex Garvic
Best of Show, Junior, Modern — Alex Garvic
Class — First — Second — Third
Roses-Hybrid Tea — R. Smith, R. Smith, R. Smith
Floribunda or Grandiflora — R. Smith, R. Smith, R. Smith
Old Garden Roses — R. Smith
Knockout Roses — Carol McDonald
Miniature, one rose bloom — Jill Ventura, Carol McDonald, R. Smith
Miniature, rose spray — Jill Ventura
Zinnia, Giant cactus or dahlia types-a — Carol McDonald, Carol McDonald, Carol McDonald
Zinnia-b — Carol McDonald, Carol McDonald, Carol McDonald
Zinnia-c — Carol McDonald, Carol McDonald, Carol McDonald
Zinnia, Medium — Barry VanKirk, Pat Hornberger, Pat Hornberger
Zinnia, small 3 blooms — Barry VanKirk, Four Seasons Garden Club
Marigold, semi or fully double — Barry VanKirk, Jill Ventura, Barry VanKirk
Marigold, small spray form — Jen Garvic, Anita Brown, Barry VanKirk
Coleus — Pat South, Barry VanKirk, Amanda Yingst
Sunflower-a — Pat Hornberger, Pat Hornberger, Jill Ventura
Sunflower-b — Barry VanKirk, Pat Hornberger
True Lilies — Barry VanKirk, Anita Brown
Other “Lily” — Anita Brown
Rudbeckia, single bloom — Carol McDonald, Jen Garvic, Pat Hornberger
Rudbeckia, spray — Ruth Bowell, Jen Garvic
Echinacea — Pat South, Carol McDonald
Dahlia, medium to small — Jill Ventura
Hydrangea, round form — Pat South, Pat South
Hydrangea, Paniculata — Gloria Parker, Pat South, Susan Walters
Flowering Shrub — Jill Ventura, Carol McDonald, Jill Ventura
Round form flower — Carol McDonald, Carol McDonald, Carol McDonald
Spike form flower — Anita Brown, Ruth Bowell, Carol McDonald
Spray form flower-a — Ruth Bowell, Carol McDonald, Ruth Bowell
Spray form flower-b — Anita Brown, Carol McDonald, Carol McDonald
Spray form flower-c — Jill Ventura, Ruth Bowell, Ruth Bowell
Annual Herbs—Basil — Jen Garvic, Amanda Yingst
Annual Herbs—dill — Barry VanKirk
Annual Herbs—Parsley — Anita Brown, Anita Brown
Annual Herbs—Rosemary — Anita Brown, Amanda Yingst
Perennial Herbs—lavender — Gloria Parker, Amanda Yingst
Perennial Herbs-Oregano — Barry VanKirk, Gloria Parker, Amanda Yingst
Perennial Herbs-Sage — Barry VanKirk, Jen Garvic, Amanda Yingst
Perennial Herbs-Thyme — Anita Brown
Perennial Herbs -other herb — Sandy Fisher, Marcia Hafer, Marcia Hafer
Hosta-small — Barry VanKirk, Barry VanKirk, Jen Garvic
Hosta-medium — Jen Garvic, Anita Brown, Anita Brown
Hosta-Large — Jen Garvic
Ornamental Grass-small — Barry VanKirk
Ornamental Grass-medium — Ruth Bowell
Ornamental Grass-large — Anita Brown, Pat Hornberger
Other Foliage- a — Anita Brown, Anita Brown, Marcia Hafer
Other Foliage- b — Sandy Fisher, Jill Ventura, Anita Brown
Terrarium — Barry VanKirk, Amanda Yingst
Potted Fruit or Vegetable — Barry VanKirk, Marcia Hafer, Alice Watkins
63, “Clown”—design in a shoe — Barry VanKirk, Sandy Fisher
64, “Trapeze”-hanging design — Sandy Fisher, Jen Garvic, Gloria Parker
65a, “Buttered Popcorn” white and yellow design-novice — Susan Walters, Barry VanKirk
65b, “Buttered Popcorn” white and yellow design-advanced — Sandy Fisher, Jen Garvic
66, “Stilt Walker”-vertical design — Jen Garvic, Sandy Fisher
68, “Flea Circus” -design 3” or less overall — Jen Garvic, Anita Brown, Amanda Yingst
• Junior Artistic Exhibits
69, “Lion”-12 and younger — Noah Garvic, Alex Garvic
71, “Parade/Train”-12 and younger — Alex Garvic, Noah Garvic