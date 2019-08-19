Grandma’s Kitchen has anniversary dinner

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen, a community-oriented mission of Hoffman United Methodist Church, celebrated their 18th year of serving meals to approximately 135 diners and an additional 135 carry-out or delivered meals. The menu was baked spaghetti and tossed salad, along with a balloon decorated cake with ice cream. The activity center was also decorated with helium balloons.

The above average-sized crowd was polled as to the number who have been attending regularly since 2001 — approximately 15 percent by show of hands — and many who had attended in the early days and who returned to help celebrate the anniversary.

While the meal was one of the crowd’s favorites, the fellowship is what keeps them coming back week after week, organizers said.

The menu is posted on the website of the church, hoffmanumc.org at Grandma’s Kitchen, along with closure dates, such as national holidays, such as Fourth July and Labor Day.

People come from Miami, Darke and Montgomery counties. Approximately 35 per volunteers per week the mission going.