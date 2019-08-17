17-year-old charged following pursuit early Saturday

PIQUA — A 17-year-old male subject was arrested early Saturday following a pursuit with police after the juvenile reportedly failed to comply with a traffic stop.

The incident began when a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the area of County Road 25-A and Eldean Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle fled from the trooper, driving onto Peterson Road, then to Piqua-Troy Road and to Statler Road, before heading into Piqua. According to Sgt. Brent Johnson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pursuit ended in the area of Looney and Garbry roads in Piqua when the male juvenile driver jumped a curb in a Premier Health parking lot.

The male juvenile was taken into custody following the incident. He was charged with fleeing and eluding police, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and reckless operation. He was also charged for not having a driver’s license.

The Piqua Police Department assisted in this pursuit.

