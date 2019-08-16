Board of Elections rejects invalid petitions

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County board of elections rejected several petitions for the Nov. 5 general election for invalid signatures or other petition issues on Friday.

Candidates have until the end of business on Aug. 23 to contest the petitions.

Director Laura Bruns said candidates are provided a checklist prior to submitting their petitions.

Board member Audrey Gillespie said, “Fill in all the blanks, friends. Check your dates and don’t sign your own petitions.” She later stated, “I want to be in the business of getting people on the ballot, not kicking them off.”

The following candidates were rejected: Troy City Schools board of education, Steven Pedler, insufficient valid signatures; Newton Local School board of education, Tonia Schauer, incomplete circulatory statement and insufficient valid signatures; Miami County ESC, Michael Van Haaren (Bethel LSD), incomplete circulatory statement and insufficient valid signatures; Tipp City Council, John Heywood, insufficient valid signatures; Village of Casstown Mayor, Dawn Vanover, incorrect circulatory statement; Village of Casstown council, Laura Gates, invalid signatures, Nikki Frazier, incorrect circulatory statement; Covington Council, Judith Smith, incomplete circulatory statement; Village of Fletcher council, Michael Till, insufficient valid signatures; Village of Laura Mayor, Angela Deere, incorrect form; Elizabeth Township, fiscal officer, Mary Ann Mumford, incomplete circulatory statement; township trustee, Jeremy Paulus, incomplete circulatory statement and insufficient valid signatures; Lostcreek Township trustee, Richard Walker, incomplete circulatory statement; Washington Township, trustee, Matthew Hartley, incomplete circulatory statement and insufficient valid signatures.

The board also reviewed Tipp City Council Logan Rogers petitions. He filed twice, once for unexpired term and another for a full term. The board accepted the unexpired term petition and rejected the full-term petition. Village of Bradford council candidate Robert Daugherty filed more than three times the required number of signatures. The board approved his petition, which had two more than required signatures. Monroe Township trustee candidate Chuck Elliott filed a petition with the incorrect election date. The board accepted and certified the petition.

In other news:

• The board approved to purchase 25 security carts for its voting equipment on Friday. The carts will come fully assembled. The board staff received four quotes. Bruns said the carts from Election Source are not the cheapest bid, but have larger casters to wheel them to and from polling locations and does not require assembly. Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway also said Clark and Champaign counties use the same carts and have had good reviews. The board approved the purchase from Election Source for $33,012 and should receive them in four to six weeks.

• The board will have a mock election at the board office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29. Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway said the new Clear Ballot system’s first public demonstration at the Miami County Fair was successful. The elections staff used the new equipment to hold the Ag Society’s board elections on Monday, and it went smoothly. Bruns said the feedback was very positive during the demonstration on Wednesday.

•The board of elections will also host demonstrations at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Aug. 19 from 3-6:30 p.m.; the Piqua Library on Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; and the Tipp City Public Library in the main lobby on Monday, Sept. 9 from 1-4 p.m. Other demonstrations are being planned for the month of September.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get a first-hand look at newly purchased voting equipment, as well as fill out a sample ballot and get “ hands-on ” with the new voting equipment, which will be implemented in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Visitors can also register to vote, sign up to become a Precinct Election Official, or fill out an application to vote by mail in the Nov. 5 General Election.

The new voting system purchase, paid for by Secretary of State funds, will replace approximately 470 direct-recording electronic (DRE) voting machines with 94 precinct scanners, 30 ballot-marking devices, which are ADA-compliant, and two central scanners for provisional and absentee ballots. The new system costs around $1 million, paid by state funds.

Board OKs cart purchases; validated candidates

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.