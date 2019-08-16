FFA Shop and Crop winners

Ag. Shop Division

Bird Feeders or Bird House

1 Layla Wackler

Boot Bench

1 Layla Wackler

Concrete Stepping Stone

1 Bethany Weldy

2 Tyler Fraley

3 Carter Tinnerman

4 Kaitlyn Shirk

5 Aulbrey Hergenrather

Electric Light Stand

1 David Robinson

Electrical Circuit Display Board

1 Erica Pratt

2 Luke Gilliland

3 Maci Krites

4 Zachary Kronenberger

5 Kaitlyn Hawes

Electrical Project

1 Morgan Kimmel

Farm Trailer

1 Trey Schmelzer

Flower Box

1 Mariah Skinner

Hitch Pins

1 Joel Cress

Livestock Feeders

1 Layla Wackler

Livestock Facility Model

1 Darby Welbaum

2 Emmie Bohse

3 Malia Johns

4 Chloee Thomas

5 Colton Leach

Nail Box

1 Sam Sutherly

2 Tevin Felver

3 Kaitlyn Roop

4 Aidan Beachler

5 Cadence Ray

Other Crop Appliances

1 Trentin Alexander

2 Morgan Kimmel

3 Davis Robinson

Photo History of an FFA Chapter Activity

1 Rylee Puthoff

2 Chloe Gump

3 Sam Sutherly

4 Jayden-Taylor Gates

5 Gwyndalynn Ferryman

Photo History of SAE Program

1 Coutney Bair

2 Chloe Gump

3 Marisa Savini

4 Gretchen Stevens

5 Sam Sutherly

Reclaimed Wood Project

1 Michael Bair

Reconditioned Machinery

1 Jarrett Winner

Reconditioned Miscellaneous Project

1 Kaitlyn Roop

Sawhorse

1 Jarrett Winner

2 Sarah Blocher

3 Makayla Brittain

4 Lauren Wright

5 Carter Gilbert

Toolbox (Over 20 Inches)

1 Emma Sutherly

2 Grayson Jacobe

3 Rylee Puthoff

4 Spencer Newhouse

5 Courtney Bair

Toolbox (Under 20 Inches)

1 Gavin Swank

2 Hayden Caldwell

3 Ben Romie

4 Josie Maple

5 Conner Sindelir

Welding Arc Display Board

1 Larkin Painter

2 Mercedes Smith

3 Hunter Gheen

4 Jay Roberts

5 Corie Hamilton

Welding Mig Display Board

1 Bethany Weldy

2 David Robinson

3 Garrett Warner

4 Rochele Besecker

5 Hunter Clarkson

Welding Variety Display Board

1 Bradyn Renner

2 Sage Coker

3 Libby Carpenter

4 Carter Gilbert

5 Clinton Shellenberger

Welding Project (Medium)

1 Tyler Fraley

2 David Robinson

3 Bethany Weldy

4 Garrett Warner

Welding Project (Small)

1 Maci Krites

2 Job Morgan

Wood Hat or Cap Rack

1 Kearsten Kirby

Wood Design Project

1 Josie Maple

2 Webb Kress

3 Kayge Thwaits

4 Jessica Leffew

Wood Project (Large)

1 Hunter Zell

Wood Project (Medium)

1 Ashlyn Deeter

4 Luke Gilliland

Wood Project (Small)

1 Maci Krites

2 Ashlyn Deeter

3 Kearsten Kirby

Grand Champion Shop Project

Jarrett Winner (Sawhouse)

Reserve Grand Champion Shop Project

Ashlyn Deeter (Medium Wood Project)

Crop Division

Corn (6 ears)

1 Paige Pence

Corn (Single Stalk)

1 Paige Pence

2 Abigail Covault

3 Luke Gilliland

Chrysanthemum (1 potted plant)

1 Leann Vernon

Floral Arrangement – Cut Flowers

1 Anna Broerman

Floral Arrangement -Live Flowers

1 Isabella Waite

2 Emma Sutherly

3 Arielle Barnes

Hay, Mixed

1 Curtis Shellenberger

Soybeans (1 Quart)

1 Webb Cress

Soybeans (Stalks)

1 Paige Pence

2 Lauren Wright

3 Abigail Covault

Sunflowers (1 Head)

1 Anna Broerman

Wheat (1 Quart)

1 Paige Pence

2 Courtney Bair

Grand Champion Crop

Paige Pence — Soybean Stalks

Reserve Champion Crop

Paige Pence — Stalk Corn

Horticulture Division

Eggs, Brown

1 Meadow Powers

2 Libby Carpenter

3 Caleb Taylor

Eggs, White

1 Arielle Barnes

Mixed Vegitable Plate

1 Meadow Powers

Pears

1 Emily Hornberger

Banana Peppers

1 Isabella Waite

Cherry Tomatoes

1 Isabella Waite

2 Meadow Powers

5 Red Tomatoes

1 Isabella Waite

2 Meadow Powers

Grand Champion Horticulture

Emily Hornberger — Pears

Reserve Grand Champion Horticulture

Isabella Waite — Cherry Tomatoes

Jarrett Winner, 16, of Piqua, won Champion FFA Shop project for his sawhorse. He is a member of the Miami East FFA. He is the son of Doug and Jackie Winner.

Paige Pence, 15, of New Carlisle, won Champion FFA crop project for stalks of soybeans. She is a member of the Miami East FFA. She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence.

Paige Pence, 15, of New Carlisle, won Reserve Champion FFA crop project for stalk of corn. She is a member of the Miami East FFA. She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence.

Isabella Waite, of Troy, was the Reserve Champion FFA horticulture award for cherry tomatoes. She is a member of the Miami East FFA. She is the daughter of Jeff and Valerie Waite.