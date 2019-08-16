Miami County’s Most Wanted

Dustin L. Taylor
Last known address: Troy
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 155
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Black
Date of birth: 7/16/89
Wanted for: Felonious assault
Anthony Howard
Last known address: Celina
Height: 603
Weight: 180
Eye color: Hazel
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 4/14/88
Wanted for: FTA drug possession
Joseph Pinks
Last known address: Troy
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 172
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 5/18/00
Wanted for: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Stephanie Roock
Last known address: Huber Heights
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 115
Eye color: Green
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 5/23/88
Wanted for: Complicity to theft, breaking and entering
Jeffrey Pierce
Last known address: Piqua
Height: 5’4”
Weight: 120
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 10/3/74
Wanted for: Burglary
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.