One confirmed death in U.S. 36 crash

LENA — One person, an 11 year old female, is dead following a Friday morning crash on U.S. Route 36, involving a semi and a car.

Two other victims, the driver, a 17 year old and an 13 year old passenger were transported from the scene, one aboard CareFlight and another by ground medic. The 13 year old was trapped in the crashed Pontiac for more than 30 minutes as firefighters and medics worked to free her.

No names have been released but a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office identified the girls as sisters and students in the Miami East School District.

The crash occurred around 11:36 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 36 and Lena-Palestine Road in northeast Miami County. Miami County deputies preliminary reports state that the Pontiac car driven by the 17 year old was southbound on Lena-Palestine Road and pulled into the path of an eastbound semi pulling a trailer. The driver of the truck was not injured. All three girls were reportedly wearing seat belts. There is no evidence of alcohol or drugs being a factor in the crash.

Medic units from Johnson-St. Paris, Christiansburg, and Piqua responded to the scene along with fire units from Fletcher and Piqua.

U.S. 36 was closed while a crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office worked at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

By Mike Ullery Miami Valley Sunday News

