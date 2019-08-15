Closings set to prepare for concert

TROY — The Troy Mayors Concert will be held on the Troy Public Square at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

This concert is presented by the Dayton Philharmonic Concert Band and Summer Chorus. It is free and open to the public. Some chairs will be set up, however concert-goers are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

For this concert, the Troy Public Square will be closed to traffic on Aug. 18 from approximately 5 p.m. until approximately 9:30 p.m. to facilitate this concert. The areas to be closed are South Market Street at Franklin Street, North Market Street at Water Street, West Main Street at Cherry Street, and East Main Street at Walnut Street.

For the placement of chairs for the concert and other pre-concert set-up, the northwest quadrant of the Public Square will be closed at noon Sunday.

Additionally, the North Cherry Street parking lot will be closed at 7 a.m. Sunday for the remainder of the day for the placing of the cannons, which are part of the concert finale.

The inclement weather location for this concert is Hobart Arena.