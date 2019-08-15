Addison Fine, 12, daughter of Bryan and Jodi Fine, of Covington, won Reserve Division I Junior Show. Addison is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.

Ashlyn Deeter, 16, daughter of Dalton and Natasha Deeter, of West Milton, won Reserve Champion for her sofa table shop project. Ashlyn is a member of the Newton FFA.

Clara Shellenberger, 7, daughter of Nick and Jenny Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, won PeeWee Dairy Showmanship Best Female Showman. Clara is a member of the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club.

Colton Shellenberger, 9, son of Nick and Jenny Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, won Reserve Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn. Colton is a member of the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club.

Hailey Ashmore, 15, daughter of Wes and Beth Ashmore, of Arcanum, won Champion Cross Bred Doe. Hailey is a member of the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club.

Pami Parke, 17, daughter of Shon and Brian Parke, of Covington, won Grand Champion Market Duck. Pami is a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club.

Emery Deaton, 11, son of Adam and Sarah Deaton, of Pleasant Hill, won PeeWee Showmanship Champion. Emery is a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club.

Emery Deaton, 11, son of Adam and Sarah Deaton, of Pleasant Hill, won Best in Show Geese. Emery is a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club.