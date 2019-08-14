Posted on by

Miami County Fair winners

,

Bethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Fancy Duck.

Bethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Fancy Duck.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Levi Weldy, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Grand Champion Fancy Duck.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Curtis Shellenberger,17, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Reserve Supreme Champion Dairy Cow and Dairy Showman of Showman.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Chloe Shellenberger, 13, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Junior Champion Holstein and Intermediate Showmanship.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Bethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Market Chicken.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Owen Pleiman, 14, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Overall Fancy Poultry.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Bethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Fancy Duck.

Levi Weldy, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Grand Champion Fancy Duck.

Curtis Shellenberger,17, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Reserve Supreme Champion Dairy Cow and Dairy Showman of Showman.

Chloe Shellenberger, 13, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Junior Champion Holstein and Intermediate Showmanship.

Bethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Market Chicken.

Owen Pleiman, 14, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Overall Fancy Poultry.

Bethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Fancy Duck.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1__MVT5144.jpgBethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Fancy Duck. Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Levi Weldy, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Grand Champion Fancy Duck.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1__MVT5145.jpgLevi Weldy, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Grand Champion Fancy Duck. Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Curtis Shellenberger,17, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Reserve Supreme Champion Dairy Cow and Dairy Showman of Showman.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1__MVT5148.jpgCurtis Shellenberger,17, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Reserve Supreme Champion Dairy Cow and Dairy Showman of Showman. Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Chloe Shellenberger, 13, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Junior Champion Holstein and Intermediate Showmanship.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1__MVT5153.jpgChloe Shellenberger, 13, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Junior Champion Holstein and Intermediate Showmanship. Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Bethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Market Chicken.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1__MVT5156.jpgBethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Market Chicken. Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Owen Pleiman, 14, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Overall Fancy Poultry.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1__MVT5157.jpgOwen Pleiman, 14, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Overall Fancy Poultry. Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today