Raising them right

MIAMI COUNTY —Raising their own livestock, two teens shared the joy of winning with their own goats they’ve raised since birth on their farms.

Emma Sutherly, 15, of Troy, won the Miami County Jr. Fair’s born and raised market goat show on Tuesday. She shared how she picked out “Roscoe” out of the barn full of baby goats on her farm to bring to the county fair.

“It means so much to win this show. I’ve been bonding with them since they were babies, and we become best friends with them by the time we get to the fair,” she said. Sutherly said she’d get up early in the morning to exercise them each day before bringing them to the county fair. Sutherly also represented the goat industry as the 2019 Miami County Fair goat queen. She is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly.

Trenton Maxson, 14, of Fletcher, was named Reserved Grand Champion born and raised market goat. He also raised his own fair animal on his farm. He is a member of the Ham and Lamb 4-H Club. He is the son of Rob and Tiffany Maxson.

Sutherly also had the third overall market goat, and Maxson had the fourth overall market goat in the show.

Emma Sutherly, 15, of Troy, won Grand Champion born and raised market goat on Tuesday. Trenton Maxson, 14, of Fletcher won Reserve Grand Champion born and raised market goat on Tuesday.

