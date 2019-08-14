Hollowell, Durst top winners of market hogs

MIAMI COUNTY — Hard work paid off ‘pig’ time for 10 year-old Dylan Hollowell on Tuesday night.

Hollowell won the 2019 Miami County Jr. Fair market barrow show with his cross bred barrow “Solo.”

“It was awesome,” he said after he received the winning handshake from the judge in the show ring.

Hollowell said he would walk his hogs every night to prepare for the fair.

“I like working with them every night and getting them ready for the shows,” he said.

Hollowell will be in fifth grade at Covington Elementary School.

He is the son of Stacy and Randy Hollowell of Covington.

Travis Durst, 18, of Tipp City ended his 4-H career on a high note.

He exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion market barrow with his cross bred barrow. He is a graduate of Bethel High School.

Durst said, “It’s very exciting to win.”

Durst is the son of Jamie Durst and Amy Hunter.

Hollowell and Durst were part of the annual Sale of Champions on Wednesday.

