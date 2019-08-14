Fair winners

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today

Haylie Jackson of Covington and a member of the Mane Express-H Club, won first place in Pole Bending, Barrels and Cones and Keyhole. She is the daughter of Lacey Apple.

Katelyn Reese (left), 16, of Troy, and a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won Champion Horsemanship 14-18, Grand Chamption Horsemanship, Reserve Showmanship 14-18, and Champion Western Pleasure 14-18. She is the daughter of Chad and Nicole Reese. Sera Rush (right), 14, of Troy, and a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Western Showmanship 13-15, Western Horsemanship and Western Pleasure. She is the daughter of Bobbi and Joe Knoicki.

Emma Fowler, 16, of Tipp City, and a member of Mane Express, won Barrel Champ 14-18, Barrel Champ Overall and Stakes Champ 14-18. She is the daughter of Vicki Heywood and Jamie Fowler.

Allison Moyer, 13, of Greenville, and a member of the Covington Mounties, won Keyhole Champion, 9-13. She is the daughter of Cole and Lena Durst and Lucas Moyer.

Adrianna Shockey of Huber Heights and a member of the Ride On 4-H Club, son Champion Ranch Pleasure 13-15. She is the daughter of Ben and Sheri Shockey.

Brent Hartzell, 11, of Houston, and a member of the Covington Mounties, won first place Ranch Pleasure 9-12, Grand Chmpaion Ranch Pleasure All Ages and Grand Champion Ranch Rider All Ages. He is the son of Brandon and Katie Hartzell.

Allison Moyer, 13, of Greenville, and a member of the Covington Mounties, won Champion Speed and Control 9-13. She is the daughter of Cole and Lena Durst and Lucas Moyer.

Hunter McMillion, 10, of Covington, and a member of the Covington Mounties, won Champion Barrels 9-13 and Champion Poles 9-13. He also won Grand Champion Poles all ages, Champion Stakes 9-13, Champion Cones and Barrels 9-13.