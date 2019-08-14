27th Mayor’s Concert to be held on Prouty Plaza

TROY — Troy Mayors’ Concerts Inc. will present its 27th annual concert on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy, Sunday, Aug. 18, beginning at 7 p.m.

Soloist Olivia Yokers will serve as the evening’s featured performer alongside the Dayton Philharmonic Band under the direction of conductor Patrick Reynolds. The evening will also feature the Dayton Philharmonic Festival Chorus under the direction of Christina Smith.

Yokers is a graduate of Indiana State University where she was active in the school’s performance arts. This past year, Yokers was a Young Artist with the Dayton Opera and was honored as a Herndon Emerging Artist with the Virginia Opera the year prior.

Yokers has performed pieces spanning from Mozart to Rodgers and Hammerstein, as well as Philip Glass. She was most recently seen performing Cinderella in “Into the Woods” with the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre. During the previous summer, Ms. Yokers sang Mabel in “The Pirates of Penzance” with the Utah Festival Opera.

According to Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. secretary Marty Baker, Yokers was chosen by Reynolds based on her talent and the selection of music for the concert.

Baker said it was Reynolds who also suggested the theme for the concert, “Pops Extravaganza,” based on the musical selections to be featured.

As always, this year’s Mayors’ Concert will also feature the Mayor of Troy as guest conductor for “His Honor March,” which is one of more than 250 original compositions by Henry Fillmore of Cincinnati.

“Fillmore dedicated the piece to Cincinnati Mayor Russell Wilson, and it was believed to have been played publicly for the first time by the Fillmore Band during a concert at Cincinnati Zoological Gardens in August of 1933,” Baker said. “It is fitting that Patrick Reynolds selects this piece to be conducted by Troy’s mayor.”

This will be Mayor Michael Beamish’s final summer Mayors’ Concert before his retirement at the end of this year.

The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. was originally founded by the late Bruce George over 27 years ago, Baker said. The annual summer concerts are made possible through support from the Troy Foundation, the Ray and Ruby Steinmetz Fund, the Richard Shellenbarger Music Fund, the Paul G. Duke Foundation, the Joe and Betty Reardon Fund, the Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation, along with donations from many individuals and businesses.

Since its inception, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts have always featured the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, though themes, soloists, and musical selections vary by year. Baker said these annual concerts are a staple of Troy and the surrounding communities.

“This tradition makes it possible for people of Troy and Miami County to enjoy a cultural evening of music in the setting of the beautiful historic downtown on Prouty Plaza,” she said.

Sunday’s concert is free of charge and open to the public. Limited seating will be available, however, guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

The square will be closed to traffic for the concert, and handicap parking will be available on South Market Street. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at Hobart Arena.

