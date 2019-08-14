Together, apart couple share 65 years

By Melody Vallieu

TROY — Time together — and apart — have helped Jim and Shirley Williams make it to their 65th year, according to the couple.

The couple met in Troy at the bus station where they were just hanging out and have been together every since, Jim said.

Jim, an over-the-road truck driver for 42 years, traveled across the country for this career delivering loads wherever the job took him, he said. Sometimes Shirley went with him, and the two navigated 46 states together.

Other times Shirley, a stay-at-home mom, remained at home to care for their daughter, Galene.

The couple remain on a little farm in Casstown where they spend time taking care of their property, mowing, and gardening. The duo also likes to do a little gambling at the local casino and enjoy dining out here and there.

The two visit the fair each and every year and enjoying attending the tractor pulls, Shirley said.

The couple offered their secret to longevity.

“By me spending 42 years on the road,” Jim said, laughing.

“Ditto,” Shirley quipped, giving Jim a loving nudge. “It’s been a good one.”

