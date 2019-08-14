Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Aug. 6

• Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverage stored on shelving above prep table.

Critical; Repeat: TCS foods not being cold-held at the proper temperature. Observed sweet sauce stored on the shelf at room temperature. Manufacturer’s packaging states to refrigerate after opening. Person in charge voluntarily discarded.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing ceiling tile beside hood above shelving where single-use items are stored.

No protective shielding on lights. Observed damaged light shield above three-compartment sink. Repair or replace.

• Pizza Hut, 1480 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Village Marathon, 211 S. Main St., Pleasant Hill — At the time of inspection, the employee on hand could not provide a Level II (managerial) food safety certification. Have an individual obtain Level II or Managerial food safety certification.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Two containers of parmesan cheese were observed being stored at room temperature. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the containers of parmesan cheese were discarded.

Covered donuts in the coffee area were observed without their common name. To ensure the consumer is able to match the donut with the appropriate label, each donut, or type of donut shall have a matching common name. Provide the common names to the donuts.

Repeat: The outer storage shed was observed with a gap between the door and door frame. To prevent pests, eliminate the gap.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual certified in Level I (person in charge). Have an individual on hand at all times that is either Level I or Level II food safety certified.

• Subway, 695 S. Miami St., West Milton — At the time of inspection, the front hand sink was observed without disposable hand towels. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, disposable hand towels were placed back into the machine. Ensure the machine is repaired or replaced to allow for proper function.

The plumbing behind the dining room soda fountain machine for the flavored ice tea and lemonade was observed with unapproved plumbing. The Miami County Chief Plumbing inspector was consulted and determined the plumbing was unapproved.

Critical: At the time of inspection, the dining room soda fountain machine water line for the flavored ice tea and lemonade was observed without a backflow preventer. Install a backflow preventer.

Critical: The water line behind the dining room soda fountain machine for the flavored ice tea and lemonade was observed unapproved. Replace with an approved (food grade) line.

Aug. 7

• Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St., Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverages stored on the shelving above the prep top coolers in the kitchen.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Critical: TCS foods not being cold-held at the proper temperature. Observed numerous TCS foods holding between 51 to 52 degrees Fahrenheit in the two-door prep top cooler in the kitchen. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all TCS foods holding above 41 degrees. Discarded food and temperatures: Sliced tomato at 52 degrees, shredded lettuce at 52 degrees, and various salad dressings at 51 degrees.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scratched and scored cutting boards on the prep top coolers. Resurface or replace.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed prep top cooler not able to maintain TCS foods at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Have unit repaired or replaced and do not use until it can be verified to be holding at 41 degrees or below.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed hood system above fryers and grill with accumulation of dust. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

• Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, 301 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, Covington — Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scored and chipped cutting boards. Resurface or replace.