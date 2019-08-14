Edison State prepares to open Troy location

TROY — Edison State Community College continues to make progress on their newest location in Troy, which is on schedule to open for fall classes that begin on Aug. 26. Edison State at Troy was established to meet the needs of the growing healthcare industry and is positioned to be the center of healthcare education and training for the Upper Miami Valley.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings in the Upper Miami Valley,” said Chad Beanblossom, vice president of Regional Campuses. “We have developed strong partnerships in our service area, and the addition of this campus will allow us to better serve the healthcare industry.”

Located at 859 West Market Street neighboring the new Dayton Children’s Outpatient Center, Edison State at Troy will be home to several allied health service programs as well as numerous general education courses.

Students will have the opportunity to complete career degrees, certificates, or short-term technical certificates entirely in Troy in programs such as medical assistant, physical therapy assistant, phlebotomy, and emergency medical technician. Plans to offer sonography at the campus are also in the development stage.

Edison State’s degree and certificate career pathways in allied health sciences prepare students for immediate employment or the option to continue their education to obtain a bachelor’s degree through strong articulation agreements with four-year universities across the state.

It is through a new co-location agreement with Franklin University that students will have the opportunity to pursue a healthcare degree beginning at Edison State for the first three years, and finishing the fourth year of a bachelor’s degree by taking Franklin’s courses onsite at Edison State’s Troy location or through Franklin’s online offerings.

“This cooperative agreement between Edison State and Franklin University works to the benefit of students by providing high quality, convenient options and maximizes the resources of both institutions,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

Partnerships with Premier Health–Upper Valley Medical Center and the Troy Development Council have also proven to be critical in helping Edison State at Troy come to fruition.

Edison State at Troy will be equipped with modern healthcare technology, including two mock hospital rooms as well as state-of-the-art science and computer labs designed to provide real-world training experiences for students.

An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new campus will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28 with the open house beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. RSVP to attend the event by emailing Julie Slattery, Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Business and Community Partnerships at jslattery@edisonohio.edu.

Ribbon-cutting scheduled for Aug. 28