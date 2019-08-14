Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: Stacy Vaughn of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base/445AW, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile “Play Area in the Universe” from 2-3 p.m. on Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, participants will take a hike with a park district naturalist to learn about the pond at Reserve. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Swiss steak and gravy at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• CLASS MEETING: Members and friends of the Piqua Central High School class of 1956 will meet at the Piqua Cracker Barrel restaurant at noon. Please join us to renew friendships. All are invited.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss “Traveling Light,” by Katrina Kittle. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PAINT A SQUARE: Children grades K-6 are invited to the the Milton-Union Public Library from 1:30-2:30 p.m. to paint quilting squares with Telitha’s Hope, an organization that provides quilts for the homeless. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FORT ROWDY MEETING: Meetings for planning the upcoming Fort Rowdy Gathering will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. For more information, call Anita at 676-3381.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon and magic program with Doug Baltes at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SLOPPY JOES: Sloppy joe sandwiches, chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and show your skill at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• JUGTIME RAGBAND: The Jugtime Ragband will play at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza, Troy, as part of the Fridays on Prouty concert series, sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The band plays upbeat versions of Dixieland and swing with 1920s vocals styles. Bring a lawn chair. More information at TroyHayner.org.

• SCOUT TRUCK SHOW: The International Harvester Scout Light Truck Show will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday. The show was founded in 1990 for the sole purpose of preserving and promoting the legacy of IH built products, including all motor trucks manufactured by IH as well as the world’s first mass-produced sports utility vehicle known as the “Scout.” Food trucks will be on-site. Complete your visit by experiencing a bi-plane ride.

• TEEN PANCAKES + PJS: Teen Pancakes + PJs will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Come celebrate your final Friday of summer with staff. Pancakes with toppings and mix-ins will be available and teens can wear their PJs. Sign up in advance at 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SUNSET CANOE: The Miami County Park District will hold the a “Sunset Canoe” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7-9 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Enjoy taking a short canoe ride on the pond followed by watching the sunset and your favorite beverage. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5 per couple. Must purchase tickets prior to event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church will host a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 115 N. Pearl St. and is handicapped accessible. Use the alley basement entrance. Enjoy an assortment of homemade salads, finger sandwiches, bread and desserts from the normal items. Several new items have been added such as Chinese chicken salad and a Big Mac green salad. Apple dumpling orders also will be taken. Call the church office at 473-3443.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Voss Honda — Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — “I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a bacon burger at 6 p.m.

• GAME NIGHT: All Covington area youth in fourth grade and up are invited for free pizza, free Kona-Ice, drinks, games and more at 6 p.m. at the Covington community basketball courts.

• SPAGHETTI: Enjoy baked spaghetti, salad, roll and dessert for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• ROCK PIQUA: Brother Believe Me, playing party rock anthems, will perform as part of the Rock Piqua Concert series on Canal Place, next to Winans Coffee and Chocolate and behind the 300 block of North Main Street, beginning at 8 p.m. A food truck also will be featured at the event.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• ROCK THE HILL: Rock the Hill, a free concert in the park will be offered in West Milton. The event will include three band, food truck and raffles.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TEEN TIME: Teens 12 and up are to the Milton-Union Public Library from 3-4:30 p.m. to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• VEGAN POTLUCK: A vegan potluck will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room. The theme is “Picnic Foods.” Bring one (or more) of your favorite vegan dishes. Sign-up on the library’s Facebook page.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to help children connect to nature using mindful strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking nature hikes, meditation, journaling, craft and/or story. Each program will differ slightly, but we will always have a short mindful nature hike. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SCOUT TRUCK SHOW: The International Harvester Scout Light Truck Show will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday. The show was founded in 1990 for the sole purpose of preserving and promoting the legacy of IH built products, including all motor trucks manufactured by IH as well as the world’s first mass-produced sports utility vehicle known as the “Scout.” Food trucks will be on-site. Complete your visit by experiencing a bi-plane ride.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Bridge will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by Mahjong at 1 p.m.

• SAWYER PARTY: The Bradford Public Library will offer its first Tom Sawyer Party for boys who have finished grades first through fifth from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Lots of old fashioned games, a treasure hunt and other activities from the classic stories are planned. Registration is required for this event by calling 448-2612 or come in to sign up.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a wing and drink night at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN DINNER: American Legion Post 184, 301 W. Water St., Piqua, will offer a chicken dinner, which includes baked potato, coleslaw and a roll from 5-7 p.m. Meals will be $8 per person

Sunday

• MAYORS CONCERT: The Troy Mayors’ Concerts Inc., with the theme of “Pops Extravaganza,” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy by the Dayton Philharmonic Band and Summer Chorus. This year marks the 27th anniversary of the event that features the Troy mayor as guest conductor for “His Honor March.” The concert is free of charge to the public.

• SCOUT TRUCK SHOW: The International Harvester Scout Light Truck Show will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show was founded in 1990 for the sole purpose of preserving and promoting the legacy of IH built products, including all motor trucks manufactured by IH as well as the world’s first mass-produced sports utility vehicle known as the “Scout.” Food trucks will be on-site. Complete your visit by experiencing a bi-plane ride.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Binoculars available for use.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Hero Dogs” from 1-3 p.m. at If your dog is nice and plays well with others, bring them to the park to take part in “Hero Dogs.” This month our special guests will be the Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs. These animal heroes will demonstrate how they assist with search and rescue operations. Don’t miss this fun event. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast including eggs cooked-to-order, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits, gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, fruit and juice for just $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of the Milton-Union Public Library’s Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audio book at 1 p.m. at the library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Mahjong will be offered at 1 p.m.

• CHEESE STEAK: Philly cheese steak sandwiches will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 at 6 p.m.

• MEMBER GATHERING: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be hosting a gathering for current members, new members and those interested in joining the unit. Join others and come see what the auxiliary does for the veterans and the community. Punch and snacks will be provided from 7-8:30 p.m. at the post.

• CLASSIC MOVIE: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Monday Matinee on 12:30 p.m. Relax and enjoy a classic movie, “Affair in Trinidad” (1952). Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Program is for children of all ages and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• ELECTION DEMO: The Miami County Board of Elections will host a demonstration of the counties new paper-based voting system at Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Come see the new voting machines and fill out a sample ballot to scan. You can also register to vote, sign up to be a precinct election official, or fill out an application to vote by mail in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 5. No registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your commitment to helping save lives by supporting the city of Piqua community blood drive from 1-5 p.m. in the commission chambers, 201 W. Water St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Covington Eagles community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 East Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Mid-County Church of Christ community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 1580 N. Dorset Road, Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• MCRT MEETING: The Miami County Retired Teachers will meet at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, corner of State Route 55 and Barnhart Road. The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. Call Connie Keim 335-3683 for reservations. The keynote speaker will be Ruth Jenkins of the Franklin House. Members are asked to bring in school supplies for the Franklin House children.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CONCERT: A free community concert with Rum River Blend will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The band plays bluegrass. Bring a lawn chair. More information at TroyHayner.org.

• PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer its August program, “From Tipp City To National Operation Welcome Home: A Historical & Genealogical View,” from 6:300-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. It will be presented by Mike Jackson, author and highly decorated retired Air Force command pilot. The program is free, open to the public and requires no reservation. For more information, visits the organization’s Face Book page or contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142.

• BOARD: The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at the library. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HANG OUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the library, do homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WORKKEYS: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkKeys program at 4 p.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. WorkKeys is an assessment test — admissions exam — that is required to attend career tech programs. The dates for the WorkKeys are set to meet prospective students schedules and when they complete their exam, an assessment/testing coordinator will review the results with them and in many cases they need to return to speak to a program coordinator or financial aid adviser. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Stepping On from 10 a.m. to noon; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit MiamiBucs will be hosted at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m.

• COMMUNITY BENEFIT: The Community Benefit, a 400th anniversary observance event will be held at the Randolph & McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, 655 N. Main St., Piqua, from 11 a.m. to noon on the cited date of the historic landing of African enslaved laborers at Jamestown, Va., in 1619. Seating is limited to 100. The event will be broadcast later on Piqua TV 5. For more information, contact Larry Hamilton at Newsorlose@woh.rr.com.

Aug. 21

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TWEEN MEET: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan for tweens ages 8-12 from 5-6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• VOTING DEMO: A Miami County Board of Elections representative will explain the new voting systems that will be in place for the November 2019 elections from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library’s Founder’s Room.

• WORKKEYS: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkKeys program at 4 p.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. WorkKeys is an assessment test — admissions exam — that is required to attend career tech programs. The dates for the WorkKeys are set to meet prospective students schedules and when they complete their exam, an assessment/testing coordinator will review the results with them and in many cases they need to return to speak to a program coordinator or financial aid adviser. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua, will be a business meeting. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speakers Rob Burnette and Lori Gross of Outlook Financial Center. The two will share information on the tricky senior scams that are occurring in the community and how to be wise to the scammers. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• SPA NIGHT: The Bradford Public Library will offer a ladies spa night at 6 p.m. Enjoy a $10 sugar scrub and Epsom Salt soak that you will make with essential oils with Hannah Pennington and a $10 Color Street mani/pedi applied with help from Nicole Hackett. Come in to pick out your choice of nail strips and pre-pay for event by Aug. 14. Workshop is limited to 10 ladies.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and offer a kitchen safety with dessert program at 1 p.m.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chili at 6 p.m.