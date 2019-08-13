Bensman earns Showman of Showman

MIAMI COUNTY — Adam Bensman’s name will be etched in gold on the Doug Pence Memorial trophy for 4-H sheep showmanship.

Bensman, 17, of Troy, won Showman of Showman in the lamb barn on Tuesday. While Bensman has won showmanship in the goat barn three times, it was the first time he was named with his lamb projects.

“This was special. It was his goal this year,” said Bensman’s father Brian. Adam also placed third in lamb showmanship at Ohio State Fair this year. He also was named Reserve champion natural colored lamb in the open show at the Ohio State Fair.

Adam also earned Grand Champion Born and Raised market steer at the Miami County Fair.

Brandon Stone, 12, of Troy, earned Grand Champion market lamb on Monday. He is the son of David and Melissa Stone of Troy.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

