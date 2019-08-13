OFRW honors Troy City Council president

COLUMBUS — Recently, Martha “Marty” Baker of Troy was honored by the Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) for her service in the cause of good government, professional accomplishment, and exemplary citizenship.

Baker, who is currently serving as the Troy City Council president, is one of 18 women from around the state of Ohio honored during the 2019 Tribute to Women at Worthington Hills Country Club, in Columbus. This biennial event honors a member from each participating local Republican women’s club who is chosen for her achievements and contributions. Baker is a member of the Miami County Republican Women.

The award was presented during a luncheon attended by about 150 guests. OFRW President Janet Kushlan and Vice President Mary Beth Kemmer presented each honoree a packet containing personalized citations from Governor Mike DeWine, Senator Rob Portman, her U.S. Congressman, the Ohio Republican Party, the National Federation of Republican Women, OFRW, and other organizations and officials. She also received a crystal patriotic rose spray pin and a long-stemmed red rose. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon L. Kennedy gave a keynote speech documenting impressive contributions made by dedicated women in military and civilian life throughout the history of the United States.

The OFRW, founded in 1929, is affliated with the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW). It is a statewide organization of hundreds of members in constituent clubs. OFRW is the largest, most powerful women’s political organization in Ohio and provides the avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates, and elect leaders of Ohio. OFRW is a multi-generational, multicultural organization that provides structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish.

Baker is a source of great pride to the Miami County Republican Women’s Club as she plays such an active role in government and party matters. She has been a member of the women’s club for 18 years, helping with the bylaws committee. She has served on the Miami County Republican Central and Executive Committees for 15 years and has been secretary for the Central Committee for at least 12 years. Since 1990, she and her husband Steve have organized the “Meet the Candidates” Forum of Leadership Troy Alumni before every primary and general election with contested races and issues needing clarification.

Currently president of the Troy City Council, Baker is retiring from that government body after more than 20 years of service. She was first elected as a Second Ward council person and served six years in that capacity before defeating the council incumbent president in a contentious race. During her tenure as president, several large city projects were approved and accomplished, including the Troy Aquatic Park, Adams Street Bridge over the Great Miami River, Hobart Arena renovation, the Treasure Island Park renovation that includes a new restaurant in the Boathouse, and the Miami Shores Golf Course clubhouse renovations. Baker was instrumental in getting Troy City Council meetings televised, and more recently, streamed and available on demand.

Baker retired after 38 years as the director of library services for the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology and as editor of “The World of Welding” magazine. She is a member of the Special Libraries Association and the American Welding Society.

Baker is a graduate of Leadership Troy. She plans to continue affiliations with the Troy Chamber of Commerce, Brukner Nature Center, Troy Senior Citizens, Troy Historical Society, and Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. She is currently secretary of The Museum of Troy History and is a past president of the Troy Miami County Public Library, the Miami County Red Cross, the Board of Lehman Catholic High School, and the Board of St. Patrick Elementary School.

Baker attends, and has served in various capacities, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy, including as Eucharistic Minister.

Baker has been married to her husband Steve for 50 years, and the couple has two children and four grandchildren.

Provided photo Martha "Marty" Baker of Troy was honored by the Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) for her service in the cause of good government, professional accomplishment, and exemplary citizenship.

Baker receives Ohio Federation of Republican Women award