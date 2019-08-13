Posted on by

Fair Winners

,

Ty Roeth, 13, from Troy, of Elizabeth Livestock 4-H club won Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder.

Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Ty Roeth, 13, from Troy, of Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club won Intermediate Showmanship.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Chloee Thomas, 17, from Fletcher, of Elizabeth Livestock 4-H club won second place, fourth place overall, and Senior Showmanship.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Reagan Howell, 13, won Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer. She is a member of the Elizabeth Township Livestock 4H Club.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

Grand Champion Breeding Heifer went to Jackson Shane, 12, of Troy. He is a member of the Milton-Union Meat Producers 4H Club. He is pictured with his sister Josie.


Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today

