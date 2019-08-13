Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Aug. 2

• Subway, 11 N. High St., Covington — No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code.

• Eagles, 225 N. Elm St., Troy — Repeat: No written procedures for time as a public health control. Observed facility does not have a written procedure in place for handling Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods kept outside of temperature control using time as a public health control. Facility is keeping TCS foods on ice. Facility is also a Risk Level 3 and must increase food license to Risk Level 4 to be able to use time as a public health control.

Repeat: Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed facility cooling cooked chicken breast in single-door prep top cooler in front of grill line. Cooling of TCS foods must take place in walk-in cooler or in ice bath. Facility cannot use reach-in/prep top coolers to cool TCS foods.

Repeat: TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed raw bacon thawing in third compartment of three-compartment sink without water running. Also observed pork tenderloin thawing on small prep table beside fryers at room temperature. Thawing must take place either under refrigeration, under cold running water, or cooked from frozen.

Repeat: Improper storage of food items. Observed bag of onions stored directly on the floor in the walk in cooler. Food and food items must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor.

Repeat: Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed food contact surface wiping cloths stored on the prep table and not fully submerged in chemical sanitizer at the appropriate concentration.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed deeply scored and scratched cutting boards. Resurface or replace.

Repeat: No sanitizer test kit available. Observed no chlorine test strips in facility for testing sanitizer levels in the dish machine.

Repeat: Unclean non-food contact surfaces. Observed floor in walk-in freezer soiled with food residual accumulation. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the kitchen and in the dry storage area by the walk-in freezer. The leaks causing these damaged tiles need to be identified, repaired, and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly covered or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing/damaged cove molding under three-compartment sink.

• Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Road, Troy — At the bar, the PVC pipe leading from the ice bin to the drain was observed without an air gap. Place an air gap between the drain and PVC pipe.

• Burger King, 1829 W. Main St., Troy — In the walk-in cooler, the shelving units were observed with a gray, mold-like substance build-up. Also, the fan covers were observed with dust debris build-up.

Beneath the wash compartment of the three-compartment sink, water was observed leaking from the plumbing.

In the walk-in cooler, the walls and ceiling were observed with either dust debris build-up or a black, mold-like substance build-up.

Aug. 5

• Scratch Bakery by Justin Tyler, 29 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center, 225 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the facility was observed without an individual on hand who is Level I (person in charge) food safety certified. Have an individual on hand at all times who is either Level I or Level II (managerial).

• Becky’s Fudge, 120 S. Elm St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Domino’s Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the person in charge could not provide a Level II (managerial) Food Safety Certificate. Either provide a certificate or have an individual go through the Level II Food Safety training.