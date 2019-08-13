Concord United Methodist holding Bicentennial Celebration

ENGLEWOOD — Concord United Methodist Church, 1123 S. Main St. in Englewood, will celebrate its Bicentennial Celebration the weekend of Sept. 7-8.

On Sept. 7, Bryan and Yvonne Hutson of Rescue Me Ministries will present a Gospel Music Concert at 7 p.m. Bryan Hutson is an accomplished singer and performer known throughout the Southern Gospel music industry. He began his career in Southern Gospel Music in 1982 when he joined the family group, “The Woods Family.” He has performed with numerous Southern Gospel groups since.

Bryan and Yvonne travel and minister together as “Rescue Me Ministries.” Their ministry includes music, preaching, teaching, marriage enrichment events, men’s retreats, and ladies’ conferences. Their ongoing passion is to reach the world through music and their testimonies.

The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be collected.

Before the Sept. 7 concert, Concord UMC will be open at 4 p.m. for self-guided tours and the opportunity to view historical memorabilia.

The anniversary choir, comprised of current and alumni choir members, will rehearse Saturday at 5 p.m. and perform at Sunday morning worship.

The highlight of the weekend will come at the Sunday morning worship celebration at 10 a.m. when Bishop Gregory V. Palmer of the West Ohio Conference preaches. A catered lunch will follow the service. Anyone wishing to attend the lunch is asked to place a reservation with the church office by Aug. 26, by calling the church office at 937-836-3773.

Concord UMC has had a long and unbroken history. The founder and first pastor, George Hoffman, began the church in 1819 in his home. In 1824, a log cabin meeting house was built on the hill, near the present location. After the church was burned to the ground in 1848, a new brick church was built. The first sermon in the new building was delivered in 1849. The current church building was completed in September 1962.

According to church records, Concord was founded for the purpose of “seeking the lost and bringing the Gospel to nearby folks.”