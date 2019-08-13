2019 Girl Scout Awards presented

Individual trophies for Girl Scouts were awarded to, Daisy, Raelann Daniels; Brownie, Katie Tremblay; Junior, Calleigh Edgell; Cadette Caitlin Ridge; Senior Laylah Pistole; Ambassador, Caroline Rhea

The Daisy Troop Trophy and Grand Honor Rosette went to Troy/Miami East Troop 20244. Representing the troop were, row one, Jenna Ackeret, Audrey Browning, Raelann Daniels. Row two Sady Graley and Alyson Mertz.

The Brownie Troop Trophy for 2019 went to Brownie Troop 30103 Troy/Miami East. Representing the troop was Katie Tremblay and Ruby Zimmerman

The 2019 Junior Troop Trophy went to Junior Troop 32404 Troy/Miami East. Representing the troop was Cora Hildebrand and Charlotte Norman

Cadette Troop Trophy went to Cadette Troop 32193 Troy/Miami East. Representiong the troop was Ciara Eversman, and Natalie Tremblay.

Cadette Troop Grand Rosette went to Troop 32404 Troy/Miami East. Representiong the troop were Rylee Gardner, Seneca Harris, Lacie Henry, Elisabeth Norman, Lindsey Ott, and Emily Williams.

Cadet Troop Honor Rosette went to Troop 32174 Piqua/Covington. Representing the troop is Tatiana Foos, Adelynn Rich, and Miranda Sweetman.

2019 Girl Scout Individual Grand Honor Rosette Winners include, Daisy – Alyson Mertz, Audrey Browning; Brownies, Ellexis Mertz, Lyla Silvers, Gabriella Null. Junior – Megan Sweetman, Charlotte Norman (x2); Cadet – Natalie Tremblay, Adelynn Rich, Elisabeth Norman. Senior – Emily eversman, Cady Rhea. Ambassador – Leah Henry.

2019 Individual Honor Rosette Winners (Small) include, row 1, Katie Tremblay, Ava Baab, Julianna Alexander, Karlei Elliott, Kaylin Hedrick, Raelann Daniels, Ellexis Mertz, Danica Hague. Row 2, Natalie Tremblay, Lacie Henry, Calleigh Edgell, Ciara Eversman, Adelynn Rich, Megan Sweetman.