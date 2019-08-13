TROY — Darlene J. Wetmore, age 72, of Troy, OH passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 26, 1947 in Lima, Ohio to the late Charles B. and Vera Viola (Thomas) Fisher.

She is survived by her children: Anthony (Nikole) Wetmore of North Bend, OR; Jenny (Erique) Diggs of Troy; and Arianne (Jeremy) Knisley of Troy; 8 grandchildren: Adrianna Dietz; Olivia Dietz; Jordan Looker; Cameron Knisley; Jacob Wetmore; Alyssa Smith; Ashley Krieger; and Matthew Warren; 4 great grandchildren; and sisters: Dianne (Marlin) Kirkendall of Waynesfield; and Carol (Russ) Parker of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son: Christopher.

She was a graduate of Elida High School. She loved her pets, gardening, and especially her grandchildren. She worked for many years at A.O. Smith in Tipp City and retired from Upper Valley Professional Care at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to CHERUBS/CDH International, 3650 Rogers Road #290. Wake Forest, NC 27587 or His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1546 Dialton Road, St. Paris, OH 43072.

