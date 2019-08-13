Male juvenile accused of rape

PIQUA — A male juvenile is facing a rape charge following an incident involving another minor on Friday.

The male juvenile, 14, was charged with first-degree felony rape after there was a report of a sex offense involving a 10-year-old female juvenile on Friday. It was reported to the Piqua Police Department at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department said an adult walked in on the two juveniles “in a state of undress” that day and found that sexual activity had taken place. The two juveniles are also reportedly relatives.

The male juvenile was taken to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center on Friday.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

