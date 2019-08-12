Posted on by

Making memories

,

U.S. Army SSGT Justin Creager, left, counts ‘em out as Brycen Palivec, 15, of Troy, does a push-up challenge at the Miami County Fair on Friday.

U.S. Army SSGT Justin Creager, left, counts ‘em out as Brycen Palivec, 15, of Troy, does a push-up challenge at the Miami County Fair on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

WKEF/WRGT Chief Meteorologist Jamie Simpson chats with Dakoto Shield, 13, of Troy, at the Miami County Fair on Friday. Simpson did his evening weather report live from the fairgrounds.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Miami County Fair royalty for 2019 includes


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Organ grinder Jesse Moore and his pal Don Juan, a 13-year-old Papuchin Monkey, entertain on the midway at the Miami County Fair on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Emcee Dee Mahan chats with newly-crowned Miami County Fair Prince Jacob Shoemaker and Princess Katie Quinn on Friday night.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Jim Strawfor, a member of the Miami County Antique Power Association looks for a full pull on Friday night at the Miami County Fair.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Wyatt Hill, 3, of Piqua keeps his eye on the judge as he participates in PeeWee Swine Showmanship on Saturday


Mike Ullery } Miami Valley Today

Noah and Alex Garvic, 4 and 6 years old, pose with their winning Artistic Flower Arrainging projects in the Horticulture Hall on Saturday. Pictured with them is their mom Jennifer, left, and grandmother Sandy Fisher, three generations of Horticulturist.


Mike Ullery } Miami Valley Today

Mike Miller of Piqua holds one of his son’s goats as he watches Bryce, 10, show another animal on Saturday.


Mike Ullery } Miami Valley Today

Colbert Shellenberger, 3, of Pleasant Hill does his chores in one of the barns at the fairgrounds on Saturday


Mike Ullery } Miami Valley Today

U.S. Army SSGT Justin Creager, left, counts ‘em out as Brycen Palivec, 15, of Troy, does a push-up challenge at the Miami County Fair on Friday.

WKEF/WRGT Chief Meteorologist Jamie Simpson chats with Dakoto Shield, 13, of Troy, at the Miami County Fair on Friday. Simpson did his evening weather report live from the fairgrounds.

Organ grinder Jesse Moore and his pal Don Juan, a 13-year-old Papuchin Monkey, entertain on the midway at the Miami County Fair on Friday.

Emcee Dee Mahan chats with newly-crowned Miami County Fair Prince Jacob Shoemaker and Princess Katie Quinn on Friday night.

Jim Strawfor, a member of the Miami County Antique Power Association looks for a full pull on Friday night at the Miami County Fair.

Wyatt Hill, 3, of Piqua keeps his eye on the judge as he participates in PeeWee Swine Showmanship on Saturday

Noah and Alex Garvic, 4 and 6 years old, pose with their winning Artistic Flower Arrainging projects in the Horticulture Hall on Saturday. Pictured with them is their mom Jennifer, left, and grandmother Sandy Fisher, three generations of Horticulturist.

Mike Miller of Piqua holds one of his son’s goats as he watches Bryce, 10, show another animal on Saturday.

Colbert Shellenberger, 3, of Pleasant Hill does his chores in one of the barns at the fairgrounds on Saturday

U.S. Army SSGT Justin Creager, left, counts ‘em out as Brycen Palivec, 15, of Troy, does a push-up challenge at the Miami County Fair on Friday.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_080919_fair_army1.jpgU.S. Army SSGT Justin Creager, left, counts ‘em out as Brycen Palivec, 15, of Troy, does a push-up challenge at the Miami County Fair on Friday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

WKEF/WRGT Chief Meteorologist Jamie Simpson chats with Dakoto Shield, 13, of Troy, at the Miami County Fair on Friday. Simpson did his evening weather report live from the fairgrounds.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_080919mju_fair_jamiesimpson.jpgWKEF/WRGT Chief Meteorologist Jamie Simpson chats with Dakoto Shield, 13, of Troy, at the Miami County Fair on Friday. Simpson did his evening weather report live from the fairgrounds. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Miami County Fair royalty for 2019 includes
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_080919mju_fair_kingqueen1-2.jpgMiami County Fair royalty for 2019 includesMike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Organ grinder Jesse Moore and his pal Don Juan, a 13-year-old Papuchin Monkey, entertain on the midway at the Miami County Fair on Friday.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_080919mju_fair_organgrinder.jpgOrgan grinder Jesse Moore and his pal Don Juan, a 13-year-old Papuchin Monkey, entertain on the midway at the Miami County Fair on Friday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Emcee Dee Mahan chats with newly-crowned Miami County Fair Prince Jacob Shoemaker and Princess Katie Quinn on Friday night.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_080919mju_fair_princeprincess.jpgEmcee Dee Mahan chats with newly-crowned Miami County Fair Prince Jacob Shoemaker and Princess Katie Quinn on Friday night. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Jim Strawfor, a member of the Miami County Antique Power Association looks for a full pull on Friday night at the Miami County Fair.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_080919mju_fair_tractorpull.jpgJim Strawfor, a member of the Miami County Antique Power Association looks for a full pull on Friday night at the Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Wyatt Hill, 3, of Piqua keeps his eye on the judge as he participates in PeeWee Swine Showmanship on Saturday
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_081019_fair_peeweeshowman.jpgWyatt Hill, 3, of Piqua keeps his eye on the judge as he participates in PeeWee Swine Showmanship on Saturday Mike Ullery } Miami Valley Today

Noah and Alex Garvic, 4 and 6 years old, pose with their winning Artistic Flower Arrainging projects in the Horticulture Hall on Saturday. Pictured with them is their mom Jennifer, left, and grandmother Sandy Fisher, three generations of Horticulturist.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_081019mju_fair_flowergirls.jpgNoah and Alex Garvic, 4 and 6 years old, pose with their winning Artistic Flower Arrainging projects in the Horticulture Hall on Saturday. Pictured with them is their mom Jennifer, left, and grandmother Sandy Fisher, three generations of Horticulturist. Mike Ullery } Miami Valley Today

Mike Miller of Piqua holds one of his son’s goats as he watches Bryce, 10, show another animal on Saturday.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_081019mju_fair_goatdad.jpgMike Miller of Piqua holds one of his son’s goats as he watches Bryce, 10, show another animal on Saturday. Mike Ullery } Miami Valley Today

Colbert Shellenberger, 3, of Pleasant Hill does his chores in one of the barns at the fairgrounds on Saturday
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_081019mju_fair_shellenbergerkid.jpgColbert Shellenberger, 3, of Pleasant Hill does his chores in one of the barns at the fairgrounds on Saturday Mike Ullery } Miami Valley Today