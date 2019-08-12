Art Hall and Horticulture Hall results

Ranger Selvidge 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 1
Gage Thompson 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 2
Remington Selvidge 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 3
Lee Morrow 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 1
Colton Shellenberger 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 2
Alexia Zirkle 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 3
Clinton Shellenberger 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 14 to 18 — 1
Allie Watkins 101 — Farm Display Adult — 1
Gage Thompson 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 1
Tessa Lyons 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 2
Coraline Kemper 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 3
John Starry 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 1
Austin Howell 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 2
Trent Butts 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 3
Chuck Patton 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Adult — 1
Matthew Moon 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 1
Trevor Shockey 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 2
Haley Matheny 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 3
Versaya DeHart 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 1
Alex Shockey 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 2
Kennedy Swigart 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 3
Audrey Baab 103 — Recycled Materials Adult — 1
Marcia Hafer 103 — Recycled Materials Adult — 2
Joy Weiss 103 — Recycled Materials Adult — 3
Dylan Lucas 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 1
Emma Sutherly 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 2
Talia Stace 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing 3
Paige Blauvelt 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Water Color — 1
Brock Bostick 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pastel — 1
Waylon Myers 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pastel — 2
Dylan Lucas 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pastel — 3
Weston Stahl 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Acrylic — 1 and Best of Show
Dylan Lucas 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Acrylic — 2
Breanna McClish 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Acrylic — 3
Anna Puthoff 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Coloring Page — 1
Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Oil Painting — 1
Maryn Gross 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Oil Painting — 2
Kennedy Swigart 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Oil Painting — 3
Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 1
William Johns 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 2
Keara Stace 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing 3
Sophia Blackburn 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Water Color — 1
Heath Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Water Color — 2
Clayton Robinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Water Color — 3
Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Collage 11 in by 14 in or less — 1
Alex Shockey 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Collage 11 in by 14 in or less — 2
Heath Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Collage 11 in by 14 in or less — 3
Cassidy Iddings 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 1
Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 2
Isaac Fine 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 3
Allie Suber 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Charcoal Drawing — 1
Quinn Bostick 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Mixed Media — 1 and Best of Show
Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Mixed Media — 2
Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Mixed Media — 3
Amoriesa DeHart 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 1
Evie Nix 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 2
Jonah Elinger 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 3
Carter Brazel 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Crayon Drawing — 1
Cate Marchal 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Crayon Drawing — 2
Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Crayon Drawing — 3
Amoriesa DeHart 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Water Color — 1
Braylon Ridge 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Water Color — 2
Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Water Color — 3
Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Collage 11in by 14in or less — 1
Matthew Moon 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Collage 11in by 14in or less — 2
Jenna Brazel 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 1
Katie Quinn 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 1
Waylon Myers 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 2
Braylon Ridge 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 3
Matthew Moon 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Mixed Media — 1 and Best of Show
E. J. Bennett 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Mixed Media — 2
Conner Ridge 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Mixed Media — 3
E. J. Bennett 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Color the Fair — 1
Dylan Howell 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Color the Fair — 2
Conner Ridge 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Color the Fair 3
Russell Seiber 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Crayon Drawing — 1
Cody Matheny 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Water Color — 1
Stone Robinson 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Water Color — 2
Jolene Fritz 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Water Color — 3
Luke Coverstone 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Collage 11in x 14in or Less — 1
Charlie Craven 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Color the Fair — 1
mackenzie Shoemaker 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Color the Fair — 2
Jackson Norman 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Color the Fair — 3
Elyza Long 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 Ceramics, glazed — 1 and Best of Show
Scarlett Garrett 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 Ceramics, glazed — 2
Abigail Maxson 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 Ceramics, glazed — 3
Addison Moore 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 Ceramics, other, name method used — 1
Ivy Long 110 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 8 and Under Ceramics, glazed — 1 and Best of Show
Eden Fernandez 110 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 8 and Under Ceramics, glazed — 2
Conner Ridge 110 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 8 and Under Ceramics, glazed — 3
Ivy Long 110 — Ceramics and Pottery—Ages 8 and Under Pottery or Clay, name method used — 1
Matthew Moon 110 — Ceramics and Pottery—Ages 8 and Under Pottery or Clay, name method used 2
Arianna Vannus 111 — Hobbies — Ages 14 to 18 Collections — 1 and Best of show
Libby Wenrick 111 — Hobbies — Ages 14 to 18 Collections — 2
Claire Marchal 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 Collection — 1 and Best of show
Riley Blair 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 Collection — 2
Jarod Ragan 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 Collection — 3
Klara Black 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under Collection — 1 and Best of Show
Cate Marchal 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under Collection — 2
Paisley McCarroll 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under Collection — 3
Allison Stitzel 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Necklace — 1 and Best of show
Libby Wenrick 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Necklace — 2
Luke Coverstone 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Necklace — 3
Maddie Moore 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Bracelet — 1
Katelyn Hall 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Bracelet — 2
Talia Stace 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 Paper Mache — 1 — Best of Show
Dottie Everett 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 Paper Mache — 2
Kinley Lavender 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 Paper Mache — 3
Abigail Maxson 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Cross Stitch — 1
Anna Ray Scherer 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Pillow — 1 and Best of Show
Stella Blackburn 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Pillow — 2
Sophia Blackburn 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Pillow — 3
Madison Maxson 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages — 1
Kennedy Swigart 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages — 2
Matthew Moon 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Decorated Sweatshirt or T—Shirt, prepaRed — for Hanging — 1
Joselyn Stitzel 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 — 1
Kennedy Swigart 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 — 2
Paisley McCarroll 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Other, named — 1
Coraline Kemper 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Other, named — 2
Lola McCarroll 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Other, named — 3
Dottie Everett 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 People or Person — 1
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 People or Person — 2
Owen Pleiman 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 People or Person — 3
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Placed or Landscapes — 1
Owen Pleiman 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Placed or Landscapes 2
Rylee Puthoff 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Placed or Landscapes 3
Adrianna Shockey 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Domestic Animals — 1
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Domestic Animals — 2
Dottie Everett 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Domestic Animals — 3
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Wildlife — 1
Adrianna Shockey 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Wildlife — 2
Ella Fine 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Wildlife — 3
Rylee Puthoff 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Flowers — 1
Emma Sutherly 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Flowers — 2
Libby Wenrick 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Flowers — 3
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miami County Fair — 1
Libby Wenrick 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miami County Fair — 2
Adrianna Shockey 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Themed — Yellow — 1 and Best of Show
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Themed — Yellow — 2
Adrianna Shockey 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miscellaneous — 1
Dottie Everett 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miscellaneous — 2
Rylee Puthoff 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miscellaneous — 3
Isabella Hutchinson 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under People or Person — 1
Addison Moore 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under People or Person — 2
Caitlin Ridge 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under People or Person — 3
Isaac Fine 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Places or Landscapes — 1
Mara Fine 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Places or Landscapes 2
Alaina Manning 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Places or Landscapes 3
Katelyn Hall 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Domestic Animals — 1
Coraline Kemper 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Domestic Animals — 2
Isabella Hutchinson 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Domestic Animals — 3
Alaina Manning 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Wildlife — 1
Trevor Shockey 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Wildlife — 2
Scarlett Garrett 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Wildlife — 3
Caitlin Ridge 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Flowers — 1
Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Flowers 2
Emmerick Kemper 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Flowers — 3
Ella Hershberger 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Patriotic 1
Caitlin Ridge 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Themed — Yellow — 1 and Best of show
Alaina Manning 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Themed — Yellow — 2
Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Themed — Yellow 3
Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Miscellaneous — 1
Addison Moore 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Miscellaneous — 2
Tyla Johns 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Miscellaneous — 3
Libby Wenrick 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under Other — Named — 1 and Best of Show
Olivia Hines 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under Other — Named — 2
Cora Moore 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under Other — Named — 3
Mandy Robinson 120 — Art Work Pencil Drawing — 1 and Best of Show
Cheryl Puthoff 120 — Art Work Pencil Drawing — 2
Weston Stahl 120 — Art Work Pencil Drawing — 3
Jeanne Wenrick 120 — Art Work Water Color — 1
Carla Farrell 120 — Art Work Water Color — 2
Carla Farrell 120 — Art Work Pastels — 1
Denelle Grube 120 — Art Work Acrylic — 1
Debbie Conley 120 — Art Work Acrylic — 2
Elizabeth Hall 120 — Art Work Acrylic — 3
Melissa White 120 — Art Work Mixed Media — 1
Carla Farrell 120 — Art Work Mixed Media — 2
Jeanne Wenrick 120 — Art Work Other, named — 1
Judith Malafa 120 — Art Work Adult Coloring Page — 1
Nicholette Thiesing 120 — Art Work Adult Coloring Page — 2
Jane Malafa 120 — Art Work Adult Coloring Page — 3
Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery Ceramics, glazed — 1
Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery Ceramics, other, named method used — 1 and Best of show
Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery Pottery or Clay, named method used — 1
Alison Clark 122 — Photography People or Person — 1
Brenna Newton 122 — Photography People or Person — 2
Donald Meiners 122 — Photography People or Person — 3
Donald Meiners 122 — Photography Places or Landscapes — — 1 and Best of show
Adam Everett 122 — Photography Places or Landscapes 2
Lyssa Wetz 122 — Photography Architecture — 1
Steve Kaplan 122 — Photography Architecture — 3
Brian Hawkins 122 — Photography Domestic Animals — 1
Teresa Newton 122 — Photography Domestic Animals — 2
Brooklyn Lavy 122 — Photography Domestic Animals — 3
Lyssa Wetz 122 — Photography Wildlife — 1
Brian Hawkins 122 — Photography Wildlife — 2
Donald Meiners 122 — Photography Wildlife — 3
Susie Norman 122 — Photography Flowers — 1
Amanda Yingst 122 — Photography Flowers 2
Brandy Norman 122 — Photography Flowers 3
Michelle Green 122 — Photography Miami County Landscape — 1
Kaeli Black 122 — Photography Miami County Landscape — 2
Emily Snyder 122 — Photography Miami County Landscape — 3
Alison Clark 122 — Photography Black and White — 1
Steve Kaplan 122 — Photography Black and White — 2
Teresa Newton 122 — Photography Black and White — 3
Brian Hawkins 122 — Photography Patriotic — 1
Tori Weeks 122 — Photography Patriotic — 2
Bert Hensel 122 — Photography Patriotic — 3
Brian Hawkins 122 — Photography Themed — Yellow — 1
Bert Hensel 122 — Photography Themed — Yellow — 2
Kathy Pitts 122 — Photography Themed — Yellow — 3
Brenda Pleiman 122 — Photography Miscellaneous — 1
Teresa Newton 122 — Photography Miscellaneous — 2
Larry Boze 122 — Photography Miscellaneous — 3
Amanda Yingst 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket Gift Wrapping, any occasions — 1
Cheryl Jackson 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket Gift Wrapping, any occasions — 2
Cindy Parke 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket Gift Wrapping, any occasions — 3
Cindy Parke 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket Gift Basket, any occasions — 1 and Best of Show
Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Necklace — 1 and Best of Show
Tori Weeks 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Necklace — 2
Jeanne Wenrick 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Necklace — 3
Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Bracelet — 1
Peggy Metzger 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Bracelet — 2
Amanda Yingst 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Bracelet — 3
Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Earrings — 1
Peggy Metzger 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Earrings — 2
Jeanne Wenrick 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Earrings — 3
Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Other, named — 1
Amanda Yingst 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Other, named — 2
Carolyn Boze 125 — Hobbies Collection — 1 and Best of Show
Larry Boze 125 — Hobbies Collection — 2
Amy Moon 125 — Hobbies Collection — 3
Marcia Hafer 125 — Hobbies Creative — 1
Jeanne Wenrick 125 — Hobbies Creative — 2
Kathy Pitts 125 — Hobbies Creative — 3
Judith Malafa 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Handcrafted Cards — 1
Elizabeth Hall 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Tree Ornaments — 1
Paul E. Butts 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Tree Ornaments — 2
Sandy Edminson 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Tree Ornaments — 3
Renee Woodward 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Decoration — 1
Kay Quinton 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Decoration — 2
Cheryl Jackson 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Decoration — 3
Jeanne Wenrick 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Soft Sculptures, Stuffed Dolls, Stuffed Toys — 1
Kathy Ingle 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Soft Sculptures, Stuffed Dolls, Stuffed Toys — 2
Jessica Root 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Decorated Sweatshirts, T—Shirts on a Hanger for Display — 1
Danielle Bailey 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Holiday Wreath, Door Arrangement — 1
Kay Quinton 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Holiday Wreath, Door Arrangement — 2
Renee Woodward 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Holiday Wreath, Door Arrangement — 3
Allie Watkins 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts All Occasions Wreath, Door Arrangement — 1
Marcia Hafer 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts All Occasions Wreath, Door Arrangement — 2
Cheryl Puthoff 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts All Occasions Wreath, Door Arrangement — 3
Mandy Robinson 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Scrap Booking — 1
Amanda Yingst 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Scrap Booking — 2
Diana Wooley 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Latch Hook — 1 and Best of Show
Jeannine Friend 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Latch Hook — 2
Brittany Bennett Selvidge 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Other, named — 1
Taylor Adami 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Other, named — 2
Judy Butts 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Other, named — 3
Allie Watkins 127 — Table Decorations Wedding or Shower — 1
Kay Quinton 127 — Table Decorations Christmas — 1
Kay Quinton 127 — Table Decorations Other, named — 1 and Best of show
Jill Balser 127 — Table Decorations Other, named — 2
Nanette Gibson 128 — Crochet Baby Item — 1
Michelle Vanderhorst 128 — Crochet Baby Item — 2
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Baby Item — 3
Lesley Young 128 — Crochet Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size — 1
Kay McKinney 128 — Crochet Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size — 2
Michelle Vanderhorst 128 — Crochet Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size — 3
Amanda Yingst 128 — Crochet Scarf or Shawl — 1
Cheryl Jackson 128 — Crochet Scarf or Shawl — 2
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Scarf or Shawl — 3
Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet Hat — 1
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Hat — 2
Diana Chesnet 128 — Crochet Afghan — 1 and Best of Show
Kay McKinney 128 — Crochet Afghan — 2
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Afghan — 3
Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet Kitchen Item — 1
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Kitchen Item — 2
Kristi Quinn 128 — Crochet Kitchen Item — 3
Nanette Gibson 128 — Crochet Other, named — 1
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Other, named — 2
Tammy Hershey 128 — Crochet Other, named — 3
Jeannine Friend 129 — Hand Needlework Needlepoint using Plastic Canvas — 1
Kay Quinton 129 — Hand Needlework Needlepoint using Plastic Canvas — 2
Kerri Swigart 129 — Hand Needlework Needlepoint using Plastic Canvas — 3
Judy Butts 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 5 to 8 inches — 1
Jeannine Friend 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 5 to 8 inches — 2
Ruth Morse 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 5 to 8 inches — 3
Judy Trissell 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 8.1 inches to 16 inches — 2
Ruth Morse 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 8.1 inches to 16 inches — 3
Ruth Morse 129 — Hand Needlework Beaded Counted Cross Stitch, any size — 1 and Best of Show
Robin Murphy 129 — Hand Needlework other, named — 1
Diana Chesnet 130 — Knitting Baby Item — 1 and Best of Show
Jane Malafa 130 — Knitting Baby Item — 2
Amy Walker 130 — Knitting Baby Item — 3
Nanette Gibson 130 — Knitting Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho any size — 1
Suzy Edwards 130 — Knitting Scarf and Shawl — 1
Taylor Adami 130 — Knitting Scarf and Shawl — 2
Jennifer Garvic 130 — Knitting Hat — 1
Jeannine Friend 130 — Knitting Afghan — 1
Betsy Alexander 130 — Knitting Afghan — 2
Jennifer Garvic 130 — Knitting Other, named — 1
Emma Sutherly 131 — Machine Sewing Dress — 2
Jennifer Garvic 131 — Machine Sewing Child’s Halloween Costume — 1 and Best of Show
Judy Butts 131 — Machine Sewing Other, named — 1
Jennifer Garvic 131 — Machine Sewing Other, named — 2
Jeanne Wenrick 131 — Machine Sewing Other, named — 3
Robin Murphy 132 — Quilts Hand Quilted—up to 48 inches — 1
Amanda Yingst 132 — Quilts Hand Quilted —over 48 inches — 1
Judy Butts 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches — 1
Kay Quinton 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches — 2
Virginia Noe 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—over 48 inches — 1 and Best of show
Whitney Fernandez 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—over 48 inches — 2
Judy Butts 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—over 48 inches — 3
Judy Butts 132 — Quilts Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and Under — 1
Robin Murphy 132 — Quilts Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and Under — 2
Madison Gustin 132 — Quilts Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and Under — 3
Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking Scroll Work, any kind — 1
Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking Clock — 1
Jerry Dodd 134 — Woodworking Toys — 1 and Best of show
Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking Toys — 2
Tyler Quinn 134 — Woodworking Toys — 3
Renee Woodward 134 — Woodworking Wood Burning — 1
Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking Other, named — 2
Dottie Everett 150 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 14 to 18 Fondant — 1 and Best of show
Brooklyn Lavy 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under Fondant — 1
E. J. Bennett 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under Butter Cream — 1 and Best of show
Brenden McDonough 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced — 1 and Best of show
Beth Maxson 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced — 2
Clinton Shellenberger 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced — 3
Anna Ray Scherer 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Chocolate Chip — 1
Candace Shellenberger 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Chocolate Chip — 2
Evan Maxson 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Chocolate Chip — 3
McKayah Thompson—Musselman 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, non—iced 1
Amelia Osting 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, non—iced — 2
Anna Ray Scherer 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, iced — 1
Ella Hershberger 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, iced — 2
Isabella Hutchinson 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, iced — 3
Ariyanna Weldy 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Any other cookies or brownies, named — 1 and Best of show
Claire Marchal 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Any other cookies or brownies, named — 2
Grant Myers 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Any other cookies or brownies, named — 3
Jackson Norman 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Crispy Treats, made from cereal — 1
Lucy Clark 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Crispy Treats, made from cereal — 2
Cali Mae Shellenberger 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Crispy Treats, made from cereal — 3
Paisley McCarroll 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under No-Bake Cookies — 1
Tessa Lyons 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under No-Bake Cookies — 2
Matthew Moon 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced 1
Natalie Parke 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced 2
Grant Eidemiller 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced 3
Lilly Starry 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, iced — 1
Matthew Moon 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, iced — 2
Katelynn Herron 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, iced — 3
Clara Shellenberger 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Any other cookies or brownies, named — 1 and Best of show
Matthew Moon 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Any other cookies or brownies, named — 2
Evie Nix 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Any other cookies or brownies, named — 3
Libby Wenrick 156 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Ages 14—18 Any Flavor, named — 1 and Best of show
Arianna Vannus 156 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Ages 14—18 Any Flavor, named — 2
Kennedy Swigart 157 — Cupcakes — Ages 9 to 13 Any other flavor, named — 1 and Best of show
Silas Starry 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 Any Flavor, named — 1 and Best of show
Alaina Manning 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 Any Flavor, named — 2
Sophia Blackburn 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 Any Flavor, named — 3
Dalton Norman 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under White — 1
Cody Matheny 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under Any other flavor, named — 1 and Best of show
Haley Matheny 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under Any other flavor, named 2
Carter Brazel 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under Any other flavor, named — 3
Eden Fernandez 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under Any Flavor, named — 1 and Best of show
Jenna Brazel 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under Any Flavor, named — 2
Eve Fernandez 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under Any Flavor, named — 3
Brenden McDonough 161 — Quick Breads — Ages 14 to 18 Any other variety named — 2
Isaac Fine 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 Any other variety, named — 1 and Best of show
Kennedy Swigart 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 Any other variety, named — 2
Amelia Osting 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 Any other variety, named — 3
Everette Hilderbrand 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Banana — 1 and Best of show
Paisley McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Banana — 2
Natalie Parke 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Banana — 3
Lola McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Zucchini — 1
Paisley McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Zucchini — 2
Lola McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Any other variety, named — 1
Pat Hale 164 — Cakes, Buttercream Decorated Birthday — 1 and Best of show
Renee Woodward 164 — Cakes, Buttercream Decorated Birthday 2
Pat Hale 165 — Cakes (Fondant Decorated) Birthday — 1 and Best of show
Pat Hale 166 — Cakes (Iced) White — 1
Pat Hale 166 — Cakes (Iced) Spice — 1
Renee Woodward 166 — Cakes (Iced) Spice — 2
Pat Hale 166 — Cakes (Iced) Carrot — 1
Susie Norman 166 — Cakes (Iced) Chocolate — 1
Kathy Ingle 166 — Cakes (Iced) Any Other Variety, named — 1 and Best of show
Doedee Patton 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Angel Food — 1
Renee Woodward 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Pound, Any Shape — 1
Lindsey Hilderbrand 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Pound, Any Shape — 2
Pat Hale 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Banana — 1
Lauryn Lavy 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Any other variety, named — 1 and Best of show
Susie Norman 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Any other variety, named — 2
Renee Woodward 168 — Candies Fudge, Chocolate — 1
Renee Woodward 168 — Candies Fudge, Peanut Butter — 1 and Best of show
Stella Blackburn 168 — Candies Fudge, Peanut Butter — 2
Brittany Bennett Selvidge 168 — Candies Fudge, Peanut Butter — 3
Pat Hale 168 — Candies Peanut Brittle — 1
Brittany Bennett Selvidge 168 — Candies Buckeyes — 1
Lisa Borgerding 168 — Candies Buckeyes — 2
Pat Hale 168 — Candies Buckeyes — 3
Renee Woodward 168 — Candies Any other Variety, named Mint Chocolate Chip — 1
Elizabeth Hall 168 — Candies Any other Variety, named — 2
Renee Woodward 169 — Candy Platter Platter including 6 pieces of 4 different varieties — 1 and Best of show
Pat Hale 169 — Candy Platter Platter including 6 pieces of 4 different varieties — 2
Susie Norman 170 — Cookies or Brownies Butterscotch — 1
Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies Sugar — 1
Doedee Patton 170 — Cookies or Brownies Sugar — 2
Virginia Noe 170 — Cookies or Brownies Oatmeal — 1
Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Oatmeal — 2
Elaine Kirby 170 — Cookies or Brownies Oatmeal — 3
Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate — 1
Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate — 2
Pat Hale 170 — Cookies or Brownies Peanut Butter — 1
Carolyn Royer 170 — Cookies or Brownies Peanut Butter — 2
Amy Moon 170 — Cookies or Brownies Peanut Butter — 3
Kyle Courtright 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate Chip — 1
Nancy Stager 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate Chip — 2
Virginia Noe 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate Chip — 3
Lisa Borgerding 170 — Cookies or Brownies Bar Cookies — 1
Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies Bar Cookies — 2
Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Christmas — 1
Peggy Metzger 170 — Cookies or Brownies Christmas — 2
Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Filled — 1 and Best of show
Donna Owens 170 — Cookies or Brownies Filled — 2
Shandar Thompson 170 — Cookies or Brownies Brownies, Chocolate, Non—Iced — 1
Kerri Swigart 170 — Cookies or Brownies Brownies, Chocolate, Non—Iced — 2
Peggy Metzger 170 — Cookies or Brownies Brownies, Chocolate, Non—Iced — 3
Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Any other cookie or brownie, named — 1
Carolyn Royer 170 — Cookies or Brownies Any other cookie or brownie, named — 2
Wilma Lavy 170 — Cookies or Brownies Any other cookie or brownie, named — 3
Pat Hale 171 — Cookie Platter Platter must include 4 each of 6 different varieties — 1 and Best of show
Pat Hale 172 — Cupcakes White — 1
Shandar Thompson 172 — Cupcakes White — 2
Shandar Thompson 172 — Cupcakes Chocolate — 1
Pat Hale 172 — Cupcakes Chocolate — 2
Brittany Bennett Selvidge 172 — Cupcakes Chocolate — 3
Shandar Thompson 172 — Cupcakes Any other cupcake, named — 1 and Best of show
Ally Nix 172 — Cupcakes Any other cupcake, named — 2
Tiffany Maxson 173 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Any Flavor, decorated — 1 and Best of show
Pat Hale 173 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Any Flavor, decorated — 2
Lyssa Wetz 173 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Any Flavor, decorated — 3
Paisley McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Brown — 1 and Best of show
Welsey Parke 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Brown — 2
Denelle Grube 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Brown — 3
Brandy Norman 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Green — 1
James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Green — 2
Steve Murphy 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Green — 3
Paisley McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Blue — 1
Lois A. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs Any Other Variety, Named — 1
Lola McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs Any Other Variety, Named — 2
Silas Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs Any Other Variety, Named — 3
Shandar Thompson 175 — Pies Apple — 1
Eric Myers 175 — Pies Apple — 2
Lyssa Wetz 175 — Pies Apple — 3
Pat Hale 175 — Pies Peach — 1
Jenn Myers 175 — Pies Any other variety, named — 1 and Best of show
Lindsey Hilderbrand 175 — Pies Any other variety, named — 2
Kathy Ording 176 — Quick Breads Coffee Cake — 1 and Best of show
Pat Hale 176 — Quick Breads Coffee Cake — 3
Paul Baker 176 — Quick Breads Banana — 1
Shandar Thompson 176 — Quick Breads Banana — 2
Jessica Root 176 — Quick Breads Banana — 3
Ally Nix 176 — Quick Breads Pumpkin — 1
Krista Weldy 176 — Quick Breads Pumpkin — 2
Danielle Bailey 176 — Quick Breads Pumpkin — 3
Lisa Borgerding 176 — Quick Breads Zucchini 1
Lauryn Lavy 176 — Quick Breads Zucchini — 2
Whitley Gross 176 — Quick Breads Zucchini — 3
Lyssa Wetz 176 — Quick Breads Corn — 2
Kathy Ording 176 — Quick Breads Any Other Variety, named — 1
Renee Woodward 176 — Quick Breads Any Other Variety, named Strawberry — 2
Renee Woodward 177 — Yeast Breads White — 1
Ally Nix 177 — Yeast Breads Raisin — 1
Ally Nix 177 — Yeast Breads Cinnamon Rolls (8) 1
Shandar Thompson 177 — Yeast Breads Cinnamon Rolls (8) — 2
Lindsey Hilderbrand 177 — Yeast Breads Cinnamon Rolls (8) — 3
Mary Ann Wintrow 177 — Yeast Breads Yeast Rolls (8) — 1
Jenn Myers 177 — Yeast Breads Pecan Rolls (8) — 1 and Best of show
Sarah Fine 177 — Yeast Breads Any other variety hand-kneaded, named 1
Renee Woodward 178 — Yeast Bread, Machined White — 1 and Best of show
Pat Hale 178 — Yeast Bread, Machined Cinnamon — 1
Shandar Thompson 178 — Yeast Bread, Machined Cinnamon — 2
Donna Owens 190 — Cheese Cakes Baked — 1
Pat Hale 190 — Cheese Cakes Baked — 2
Zane Myers 191 — Refrigerated Pies Pumpkin — — 1
Jenn Myers 191 — Refrigerated Pies Lemon Meringue — 1
Lyssa Wetz 191 — Refrigerated Pies Coconut — 1
Lyssa Wetz 191 — Refrigerated Pies Butterscotch Cream — 1
Arianna Vannus 191 — Refrigerated Pies Butterscotch Cream — 2
Carla Farrell 191 — Refrigerated Pies Sour Cream or Old Fashioned Cream — 1
Cora Moore 191 — Refrigerated Pies Sour Cream or Old Fashioned Cream — 2
Anna Ray Scherer 191 — Refrigerated Pies Peanut Butter Cream — 1 and Best of show
Nancy Stager 191 — Refrigerated Pies Peanut Butter Cream — 2
Hannah Johnson 191 — Refrigerated Pies Peanut Butter Cream — 3
Kathy Ingle 191 — Refrigerated Pies Any other variety, named — 1
Kendal Fritz 191 — Refrigerated Pies Any other variety, named — 2
Allie Watkins 201 — Flowers Using Unusual Container — 1
Cindy Parke 201 — Flowers Using Unusual Container — 2
Farm Wise 201 — Flowers Using Unusual Container — 3
Kendra Beal 201 — Flowers Using a childhood toy — 1
Amanda Yingst 201 — Flowers Using a childhood toy — 2
Paisley McCarroll 201 — Flowers Using a childhood toy — 3
Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Suitable for a Picnic Table — 1
Marcia Hafer 201 — Flowers Suitable for a Picnic Table — 2
Allie Watkins 201 — Flowers Miniatures — 1
Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Miniatures — 2
Lola McCarroll 201 — Flowers Miniatures — 3
Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Using Roadside Materials — 1 and Best of show
Amanda Yingst 201 — Flowers Using Roadside Materials — 2
Marcia Hafer 201 — Flowers Using Roadside Materials — 3
Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Using Everything Green — 1
Gloria Parker 201 — Flowers Using Dried Materials — 1
Cadence Gross 201 — Flowers Using Dried Materials — 2
Anita Brown 201 — Flowers For Special Occasions — 1
Marcia Hafer 201 — Flowers For Special Occasions — 2
Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Using a Bird House, Other — 1
Farm Wise 201 — Flowers Using a Bird House, Other — 2
Marcia Hafer 201 — Flowers Using a Bird House, Other — 3
Kendra Beal 201 — Flowers Any Other Rose — 2
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Cactus — 1
Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Cactus — 2
Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants Cactus — 3
Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants Snake Plant — 1
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Snake Plant — 2
Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Snake Plant — 3
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants African Violet — 1
Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants African Violet — 2
Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants African Violet — 3
Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Ivy Plant, any variety named, Philodendron included — 1
Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Fern, any variety, named — 1
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Geranium, Single — 1
Lucy Clark 202 — Potted Plants Geranium, Multiple — 1
Cadence Gross 202 — Potted Plants Unusual Potted Plants 1
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Unusual Potted Plants — 2
Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants Unusual Potted Plants — 3
Jeff Rawlins 202 — Potted Plants Best Blooming Plant — 1
Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants Best Blooming Plant — 2
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Best Foliage Plant — — 1 and Best of show
Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants Best Foliage Plant — 3
Cadence Gross 202 — Potted Plants Any other Flowering Plant — not listed — 1
Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants Any other Flowering Plant — not listed — 2
Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants Hanging Plant, any variety — 1
Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Hanging Plan anyt, variety — 2
Amanda Yingst 203 — Wash Tub Garden Planter At Least 7 Garden Plants with Plants Named — 1 and Best of Show
Amanda Yingst 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Unique Container — 1 and Best of show
Kendal Fritz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Unique Container — 2
Kendal Fritz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Larger Container, 20 inches or larger — 1
Allie Watkins 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Small Container, Under — 20 inches — 1
Marcia Hafer 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Small Container, Under — 20 inches — 2
Amanda Yingst 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Small Container, Under — 20 inches — 3
Kendal Fritz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Container Requiring a Hook for Hanging — 1
Lyssa Wetz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Container Requiring a Hook for Hanging — 2
Marcia Hafer 205 — Large Container Herb Garden Container Size 20-24 with 5 or more Natural Herbs — 1 and Best of show
Amanda Yingst 205 — Large Container Herb Garden Container Size 20-24 with 5 or more Natural Herbs — 2
Kendal Fritz 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Cooking Herbs — 1 and Best of show
Amanda Yingst 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Cooking Herbs 2
Amanda Yingst 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Scented Herbs — 1
Allie Watkins 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Scented Herbs — 2
Marcia Hafer 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Scented Herbs — 3
Charlie Craven 207 — Fairy Garden Display One Fairy Garden Display — 1 and Best of show
Kendal Fritz 207 — Fairy Garden Display One Fairy Garden Display — 2
Savannah Pellman 207 — Fairy Garden Display One Fairy Garden Display — 3
Denelle Grube 208 — Vegetables Red — Beets — 1
Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Red — Beets — 2
Lauryn Lavy 208 — Vegetables Cucumbers — 1
Lucy Clark 208 — Vegetables Cucumbers — 2
Denelle Grube 208 — Vegetables Cucumbers — 3
Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Carrots — 1 and Best of show
Quinten Monnin 208 — Vegetables Beans, Green Pod — 1
Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Beans, Green Pod — 2
Wiley Schaefer 208 — Vegetables Beans, Green Pod — 3
Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Cabbage Head, Round — 1
Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Cabbage Head, Flat 1
Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Cabbage Head, Red — 1
Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Squash, Zucchini — 1
Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables Squash, Zucchini — 2
James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables Squash, Zucchini — 3
James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables Squash, Crookneck — 1
James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables Kohlrobi — 1
Stone Robinson 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Green Bell 1
Allie Watkins 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Hot — 1
Marcia Hafer 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Hot — 2
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Hot — 3
Chris Besecker 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Yellow 1
Elizabeth Hall 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Yellow — 2
Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Banana 1
Denelle Grube 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Red — 1
Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Red — 2
Christie Healy 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Red — 3
Marcia Hafer 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Cherry — 1
Lucy Clark 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Cherry — 2
Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Cherry — 3
Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Yellow — 1
Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Big Boy — 1
David Weldy 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Roma — 1
Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Roma — 2
Clayton Robinson 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Roma — 3
Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Pink — 1
Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Any Variety — 1
Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables EggPlant — 1
Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Onions, White — 1
Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Rhubarb Stalks — 1
Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables Celery, Mature Plant — 1
James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables Celery, Mature Plant — 2
Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables Sweet Corn Ears, Yellow — 1
Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Yukon Gold 1
Denelle Grube 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Kennebec — 1
Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Potomic — 1
Brantley Covault 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Potomic — 2
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Any other Variety — 1
Scott Beal 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Any other Variety — 2
Austin Howell 209 — Largest Farm Product Tomato — 1 and Best in show
Tammy Lammers 209 — Largest Farm Product Tomato — 2
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Tomato — 3
Kyle Courtright 209 — Largest Farm Product Cucumber — 1
Farm Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Cucumber — 2
Zoey Howell 209 — Largest Farm Product Cucumber — 3
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Pumpkin — 1
Lucy Clark 209 — Largest Farm Product Squash — 1
Farm Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Zucchini — 1
Denelle Grube 209 — Largest Farm Product Zucchini — 2
Dylan Howell 209 — Largest Farm Product Zucchini — 3
Farm Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Table Beet — 1
Will Hershberger 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Stalk of Corn with Ear — 1
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Stalk of Corn with Ear — 2
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Sunflower Stalk — 1
Barrie VanKirk 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Sunflower Stalk — 2
Morgan Roweton 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Sunflower Stalk — 3
Kara Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Best Single Agricultural Oddity — 1
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Best Single Agricultural Oddity — 2
Matthew Moon 209 — Largest Farm Product Best Single Agricultural Oddity — 3
Kendal Fritz 210 — Vegetable Display Display vegetable with other materials of Flowers — 1 and Best in show
Anna Durst 210 — Vegetable Display Display ten different vegetables on a tray 1
Farm Wise 211 — Decorated Pumpkin — or Vegetables Vegetable Face — 1
Barrie VanKirk 211 — Decorated Pumpkin — or Vegetables Vegetable Face — 2
Eli Lammers 211 — Decorated Pumpkin — or Vegetables Vegetable Face — 3
Amanda Gross 212 — Gourds Display of Gourds — 1 and Best of show
Kara Wise 213 — Fruits—Apple — s Granny Smith — 1 and Best of show
Barrie VanKirk 213 — Fruits—Apple — s Red — Delicious 1
Kara Wise 213 — Fruits—Apple — s Crab Apple — 1
Lois A. Starry 214 — Fruit—Other Pears, any variety, named — 1 and Best of show
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Jelly — 1 and Best of show
Brandy Norman 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Jelly — 2
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Black Raspberry Jelly — 1
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Grape Jelly — 2
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Any other Variety Jelly — 1
Denelle Grube 215 — Jellies and Jams Any other Variety Jelly — 2
Nicole Eidemiller 215 — Jellies and Jams Any other Variety Jelly — 3
Olivia Hines 215 — Jellies and Jams Strawberry Jam — 1
Kaden Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Strawberry Jam — 2
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Strawberry Jam — 3
Kendra Beal 215 — Jellies and Jams Blackberry Jam — 1
Amanda Gross 215 — Jellies and Jams Blackberry Jam — 2
Kendra Beal 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Butter — 1
Krista Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Butter — 2
Jeanne Wenrick 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Butter 3
Denelle Grube 215 — Jellies and Jams Any other fruit butter, named — 1
Nicole Eidemiller 216 — Canned Fruits Cherries, Sour or Pie — 2
Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits Cherries, Sour or Pie — 3
Olivia Hines 216 — Canned Fruits Peaches — 1 and Best of Show
Lola McCarroll 216 — Canned Fruits Peaches — 3
Shary Weldy 216 — Canned Fruits Applesauce — 1
Krista Weldy 216 — Canned Fruits Applesauce — 2
Eva Enright 216 — Canned Fruits Applesauce — 3
Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits Black Raspberries — 2
Marc Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Whole — 1 and Best of show
Gunner Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Snapped — 1
Paisley McCarroll 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Snapped — 2
Shary Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Snapped — 2
Marc Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Snapped — 3
Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Wax Beans — 2
Denelle Grube 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Corn — 1
Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Beets — 1
Lola McCarroll 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Tomatoes — 1
Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Tomatoes — 2
Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Dill — 1
Nicole Eidemiller 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Dill — 2
Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Dill — 3
Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Bread and Butter — 2
Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Sweet — 2
Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Spagetti Sauce — 1
Krista Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Spagetti Sauce — 2
Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Spagetti Sauce — 3
Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Chili Sauce — 1
Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Salsa — 1
Corinne Lyons 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Salsa — 2
Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Salsa — 3
Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Any other variety, named — 1 and Best of show
Denelle Grube 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Any other variety, named — 2
Nicole Eidemiller 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Any other variety, named — 3
Kendra Beal 219 — Canned Good Display Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Each, Representing classes 215,216, 217 and 218 — 1
Nicole Eidemiller 219 — Canned Good Display Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Each, Representing classes 215,216, 217 and 218 — 2
Kendal Fritz 221 — Garden Mailbox Display Official Sized Mailbox with Flowers — 1
Cheryl Puthoff 222 — Scarecrow Display Single Scarecrow Display — 1
Cheryl Puthoff 223 — Pallet Decorating Decoration Display Made of Pallets — 1
Renee Woodward 223 — Pallet Decorating Decoration Display Made of Pallets — 2
Eli Lammers 223 — Pallet Decorating Decoration Display Made of Pallets — 3
Farm Wise 224 — Grain in Sheaves Wheat, named — 1
Lester Francis 224 — Grain in Sheaves Soybeans, named — 1
Lee Morrow 225 — Grains Hybrid Shell Corn, any variety — 1
Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains Hybrid Shell Corn, any variety — 2
Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains Wheat, any variety, named 1 jar — 1
Lee Morrow 225 — Grains Wheat, any variety, named 1 jar — 2
Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains Soybeans, any variety, named, 1 jar — 1
Lee Morrow 225 — Grains Soybeans, any variety, named, 1 jar — 2
David Shellenberger 226 — Hay Mixed — 1
Kara Wise 226 — Hay Mixed — 2
Brooklyn Lavy 226 — Hay Grass — 1
Sam Everett 226 — Hay Grass — 2
Kobi Frazier 226 — Hay Grass — 3
Brady Feight 226 — Hay Clover — 1
Kobi Frazier 226 — Hay Clover — 2
Kobi Frazier 226 — Hay Timothy — 1
Brady Feight 226 — Hay Timothy — 2
Darin Crow 227 — Honey Liquid Honey, light, 3 one pound jars — 1
Paisley McCarroll 228 — Baking with Honey Cake — 1 and Best of show
Lauraetta Wilhelm 228 — Baking with Honey Cake — 2
Lola McCarroll 228 — Baking with Honey Cookies, 8 Cookies — 1
Haley Matheny 228 — Baking with Honey Cookies, 8 Cookies — 2
Lauraetta Wilhelm 228 — Baking with Honey Cookies, 8 Cookies — 3
Renee Woodward 228 — Baking with Honey Yeast Bread — 1
Nicholette Thiesing 228 — Baking with Honey Quick Bread — 1
Lauraetta Wilhelm 228 — Baking with Honey Quick Bread — 2
Mary Lou Hageman 250 — Barn Quilt 2ft x 2ft x 1/2in — 1
Renee Woodward 250 — Barn Quilt 2ft x 2ft x 1/2in — 2
Kerri Swigart 250 — Barn Quilt 2ft x 2ft x 1/2in — 3