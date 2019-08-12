Art Hall and Horticulture Hall results

Ranger Selvidge 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 1

Gage Thompson 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 2

Remington Selvidge 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 3

Lee Morrow 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 1

Colton Shellenberger 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 2

Alexia Zirkle 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 3

Clinton Shellenberger 101 — Farm Display Youth, Ages 14 to 18 — 1

Allie Watkins 101 — Farm Display Adult — 1

Gage Thompson 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 1

Tessa Lyons 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 2

Coraline Kemper 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 3

John Starry 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 1

Austin Howell 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 2

Trent Butts 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 3

Chuck Patton 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display Adult — 1

Matthew Moon 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 1

Trevor Shockey 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 2

Haley Matheny 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 8 and Under — 3

Versaya DeHart 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 1

Alex Shockey 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 2

Kennedy Swigart 103 — Recycled Materials Youth, Ages 9 to 13 — 3

Audrey Baab 103 — Recycled Materials Adult — 1

Marcia Hafer 103 — Recycled Materials Adult — 2

Joy Weiss 103 — Recycled Materials Adult — 3

Dylan Lucas 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 1

Emma Sutherly 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 2

Talia Stace 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing 3

Paige Blauvelt 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Water Color — 1

Brock Bostick 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pastel — 1

Waylon Myers 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pastel — 2

Dylan Lucas 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Pastel — 3

Weston Stahl 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Acrylic — 1 and Best of Show

Dylan Lucas 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Acrylic — 2

Breanna McClish 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Acrylic — 3

Anna Puthoff 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 Coloring Page — 1

Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Oil Painting — 1

Maryn Gross 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Oil Painting — 2

Kennedy Swigart 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Oil Painting — 3

Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 1

William Johns 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 2

Keara Stace 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing 3

Sophia Blackburn 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Water Color — 1

Heath Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Water Color — 2

Clayton Robinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Water Color — 3

Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Collage 11 in by 14 in or less — 1

Alex Shockey 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Collage 11 in by 14 in or less — 2

Heath Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Collage 11 in by 14 in or less — 3

Cassidy Iddings 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 1

Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 2

Isaac Fine 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 3

Allie Suber 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Charcoal Drawing — 1

Quinn Bostick 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Mixed Media — 1 and Best of Show

Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Mixed Media — 2

Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 Mixed Media — 3

Amoriesa DeHart 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 1

Evie Nix 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 2

Jonah Elinger 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Pencil or ColoRed — Pencil Drawing — 3

Carter Brazel 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Crayon Drawing — 1

Cate Marchal 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Crayon Drawing — 2

Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Crayon Drawing — 3

Amoriesa DeHart 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Water Color — 1

Braylon Ridge 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Water Color — 2

Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Water Color — 3

Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Collage 11in by 14in or less — 1

Matthew Moon 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Collage 11in by 14in or less — 2

Jenna Brazel 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 1

Katie Quinn 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 1

Waylon Myers 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 2

Braylon Ridge 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Marker or Crayon Coloring — 3

Matthew Moon 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Mixed Media — 1 and Best of Show

E. J. Bennett 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Mixed Media — 2

Conner Ridge 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Mixed Media — 3

E. J. Bennett 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Color the Fair — 1

Dylan Howell 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Color the Fair — 2

Conner Ridge 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 Color the Fair 3

Russell Seiber 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Crayon Drawing — 1

Cody Matheny 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Water Color — 1

Stone Robinson 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Water Color — 2

Jolene Fritz 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Water Color — 3

Luke Coverstone 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Collage 11in x 14in or Less — 1

Charlie Craven 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Color the Fair — 1

mackenzie Shoemaker 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Color the Fair — 2

Jackson Norman 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under Color the Fair — 3

Elyza Long 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 Ceramics, glazed — 1 and Best of Show

Scarlett Garrett 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 Ceramics, glazed — 2

Abigail Maxson 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 Ceramics, glazed — 3

Addison Moore 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 Ceramics, other, name method used — 1

Ivy Long 110 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 8 and Under Ceramics, glazed — 1 and Best of Show

Eden Fernandez 110 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 8 and Under Ceramics, glazed — 2

Conner Ridge 110 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 8 and Under Ceramics, glazed — 3

Ivy Long 110 — Ceramics and Pottery—Ages 8 and Under Pottery or Clay, name method used — 1

Matthew Moon 110 — Ceramics and Pottery—Ages 8 and Under Pottery or Clay, name method used 2

Arianna Vannus 111 — Hobbies — Ages 14 to 18 Collections — 1 and Best of show

Libby Wenrick 111 — Hobbies — Ages 14 to 18 Collections — 2

Claire Marchal 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 Collection — 1 and Best of show

Riley Blair 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 Collection — 2

Jarod Ragan 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 Collection — 3

Klara Black 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under Collection — 1 and Best of Show

Cate Marchal 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under Collection — 2

Paisley McCarroll 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under Collection — 3

Allison Stitzel 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Necklace — 1 and Best of show

Libby Wenrick 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Necklace — 2

Luke Coverstone 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Necklace — 3

Maddie Moore 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Bracelet — 1

Katelyn Hall 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under Bracelet — 2

Talia Stace 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 Paper Mache — 1 — Best of Show

Dottie Everett 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 Paper Mache — 2

Kinley Lavender 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 Paper Mache — 3

Abigail Maxson 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Cross Stitch — 1

Anna Ray Scherer 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Pillow — 1 and Best of Show

Stella Blackburn 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Pillow — 2

Sophia Blackburn 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Pillow — 3

Madison Maxson 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages — 1

Kennedy Swigart 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages — 2

Matthew Moon 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Decorated Sweatshirt or T—Shirt, prepaRed — for Hanging — 1

Joselyn Stitzel 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 — 1

Kennedy Swigart 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 — 2

Paisley McCarroll 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Other, named — 1

Coraline Kemper 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Other, named — 2

Lola McCarroll 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under Other, named — 3

Dottie Everett 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 People or Person — 1

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 People or Person — 2

Owen Pleiman 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 People or Person — 3

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Placed or Landscapes — 1

Owen Pleiman 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Placed or Landscapes 2

Rylee Puthoff 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Placed or Landscapes 3

Adrianna Shockey 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Domestic Animals — 1

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Domestic Animals — 2

Dottie Everett 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Domestic Animals — 3

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Wildlife — 1

Adrianna Shockey 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Wildlife — 2

Ella Fine 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Wildlife — 3

Rylee Puthoff 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Flowers — 1

Emma Sutherly 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Flowers — 2

Libby Wenrick 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Flowers — 3

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miami County Fair — 1

Libby Wenrick 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miami County Fair — 2

Adrianna Shockey 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Themed — Yellow — 1 and Best of Show

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Themed — Yellow — 2

Adrianna Shockey 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miscellaneous — 1

Dottie Everett 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miscellaneous — 2

Rylee Puthoff 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 Miscellaneous — 3

Isabella Hutchinson 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under People or Person — 1

Addison Moore 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under People or Person — 2

Caitlin Ridge 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under People or Person — 3

Isaac Fine 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Places or Landscapes — 1

Mara Fine 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Places or Landscapes 2

Alaina Manning 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Places or Landscapes 3

Katelyn Hall 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Domestic Animals — 1

Coraline Kemper 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Domestic Animals — 2

Isabella Hutchinson 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Domestic Animals — 3

Alaina Manning 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Wildlife — 1

Trevor Shockey 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Wildlife — 2

Scarlett Garrett 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Wildlife — 3

Caitlin Ridge 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Flowers — 1

Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Flowers 2

Emmerick Kemper 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Flowers — 3

Ella Hershberger 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Patriotic 1

Caitlin Ridge 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Themed — Yellow — 1 and Best of show

Alaina Manning 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Themed — Yellow — 2

Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Themed — Yellow 3

Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Miscellaneous — 1

Addison Moore 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Miscellaneous — 2

Tyla Johns 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under Miscellaneous — 3

Libby Wenrick 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under Other — Named — 1 and Best of Show

Olivia Hines 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under Other — Named — 2

Cora Moore 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under Other — Named — 3

Mandy Robinson 120 — Art Work Pencil Drawing — 1 and Best of Show

Cheryl Puthoff 120 — Art Work Pencil Drawing — 2

Weston Stahl 120 — Art Work Pencil Drawing — 3

Jeanne Wenrick 120 — Art Work Water Color — 1

Carla Farrell 120 — Art Work Water Color — 2

Carla Farrell 120 — Art Work Pastels — 1

Denelle Grube 120 — Art Work Acrylic — 1

Debbie Conley 120 — Art Work Acrylic — 2

Elizabeth Hall 120 — Art Work Acrylic — 3

Melissa White 120 — Art Work Mixed Media — 1

Carla Farrell 120 — Art Work Mixed Media — 2

Jeanne Wenrick 120 — Art Work Other, named — 1

Judith Malafa 120 — Art Work Adult Coloring Page — 1

Nicholette Thiesing 120 — Art Work Adult Coloring Page — 2

Jane Malafa 120 — Art Work Adult Coloring Page — 3

Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery Ceramics, glazed — 1

Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery Ceramics, other, named method used — 1 and Best of show

Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery Pottery or Clay, named method used — 1

Alison Clark 122 — Photography People or Person — 1

Brenna Newton 122 — Photography People or Person — 2

Donald Meiners 122 — Photography People or Person — 3

Donald Meiners 122 — Photography Places or Landscapes — — 1 and Best of show

Adam Everett 122 — Photography Places or Landscapes 2

Lyssa Wetz 122 — Photography Architecture — 1

Steve Kaplan 122 — Photography Architecture — 3

Brian Hawkins 122 — Photography Domestic Animals — 1

Teresa Newton 122 — Photography Domestic Animals — 2

Brooklyn Lavy 122 — Photography Domestic Animals — 3

Lyssa Wetz 122 — Photography Wildlife — 1

Brian Hawkins 122 — Photography Wildlife — 2

Donald Meiners 122 — Photography Wildlife — 3

Susie Norman 122 — Photography Flowers — 1

Amanda Yingst 122 — Photography Flowers 2

Brandy Norman 122 — Photography Flowers 3

Michelle Green 122 — Photography Miami County Landscape — 1

Kaeli Black 122 — Photography Miami County Landscape — 2

Emily Snyder 122 — Photography Miami County Landscape — 3

Alison Clark 122 — Photography Black and White — 1

Steve Kaplan 122 — Photography Black and White — 2

Teresa Newton 122 — Photography Black and White — 3

Brian Hawkins 122 — Photography Patriotic — 1

Tori Weeks 122 — Photography Patriotic — 2

Bert Hensel 122 — Photography Patriotic — 3

Brian Hawkins 122 — Photography Themed — Yellow — 1

Bert Hensel 122 — Photography Themed — Yellow — 2

Kathy Pitts 122 — Photography Themed — Yellow — 3

Brenda Pleiman 122 — Photography Miscellaneous — 1

Teresa Newton 122 — Photography Miscellaneous — 2

Larry Boze 122 — Photography Miscellaneous — 3

Amanda Yingst 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket Gift Wrapping, any occasions — 1

Cheryl Jackson 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket Gift Wrapping, any occasions — 2

Cindy Parke 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket Gift Wrapping, any occasions — 3

Cindy Parke 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket Gift Basket, any occasions — 1 and Best of Show

Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Necklace — 1 and Best of Show

Tori Weeks 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Necklace — 2

Jeanne Wenrick 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Necklace — 3

Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Bracelet — 1

Peggy Metzger 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Bracelet — 2

Amanda Yingst 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Bracelet — 3

Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Earrings — 1

Peggy Metzger 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Earrings — 2

Jeanne Wenrick 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Earrings — 3

Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Other, named — 1

Amanda Yingst 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery Other, named — 2

Carolyn Boze 125 — Hobbies Collection — 1 and Best of Show

Larry Boze 125 — Hobbies Collection — 2

Amy Moon 125 — Hobbies Collection — 3

Marcia Hafer 125 — Hobbies Creative — 1

Jeanne Wenrick 125 — Hobbies Creative — 2

Kathy Pitts 125 — Hobbies Creative — 3

Judith Malafa 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Handcrafted Cards — 1

Elizabeth Hall 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Tree Ornaments — 1

Paul E. Butts 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Tree Ornaments — 2

Sandy Edminson 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Tree Ornaments — 3

Renee Woodward 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Decoration — 1

Kay Quinton 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Decoration — 2

Cheryl Jackson 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Christmas Decoration — 3

Jeanne Wenrick 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Soft Sculptures, Stuffed Dolls, Stuffed Toys — 1

Kathy Ingle 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Soft Sculptures, Stuffed Dolls, Stuffed Toys — 2

Jessica Root 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Decorated Sweatshirts, T—Shirts on a Hanger for Display — 1

Danielle Bailey 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Holiday Wreath, Door Arrangement — 1

Kay Quinton 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Holiday Wreath, Door Arrangement — 2

Renee Woodward 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Holiday Wreath, Door Arrangement — 3

Allie Watkins 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts All Occasions Wreath, Door Arrangement — 1

Marcia Hafer 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts All Occasions Wreath, Door Arrangement — 2

Cheryl Puthoff 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts All Occasions Wreath, Door Arrangement — 3

Mandy Robinson 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Scrap Booking — 1

Amanda Yingst 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Scrap Booking — 2

Diana Wooley 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Latch Hook — 1 and Best of Show

Jeannine Friend 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Latch Hook — 2

Brittany Bennett Selvidge 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Other, named — 1

Taylor Adami 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Other, named — 2

Judy Butts 126 — Miscellaneous Crafts Other, named — 3

Allie Watkins 127 — Table Decorations Wedding or Shower — 1

Kay Quinton 127 — Table Decorations Christmas — 1

Kay Quinton 127 — Table Decorations Other, named — 1 and Best of show

Jill Balser 127 — Table Decorations Other, named — 2

Nanette Gibson 128 — Crochet Baby Item — 1

Michelle Vanderhorst 128 — Crochet Baby Item — 2

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Baby Item — 3

Lesley Young 128 — Crochet Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size — 1

Kay McKinney 128 — Crochet Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size — 2

Michelle Vanderhorst 128 — Crochet Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size — 3

Amanda Yingst 128 — Crochet Scarf or Shawl — 1

Cheryl Jackson 128 — Crochet Scarf or Shawl — 2

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Scarf or Shawl — 3

Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet Hat — 1

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Hat — 2

Diana Chesnet 128 — Crochet Afghan — 1 and Best of Show

Kay McKinney 128 — Crochet Afghan — 2

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Afghan — 3

Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet Kitchen Item — 1

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Kitchen Item — 2

Kristi Quinn 128 — Crochet Kitchen Item — 3

Nanette Gibson 128 — Crochet Other, named — 1

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet Other, named — 2

Tammy Hershey 128 — Crochet Other, named — 3

Jeannine Friend 129 — Hand Needlework Needlepoint using Plastic Canvas — 1

Kay Quinton 129 — Hand Needlework Needlepoint using Plastic Canvas — 2

Kerri Swigart 129 — Hand Needlework Needlepoint using Plastic Canvas — 3

Judy Butts 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 5 to 8 inches — 1

Jeannine Friend 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 5 to 8 inches — 2

Ruth Morse 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 5 to 8 inches — 3

Judy Trissell 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 8.1 inches to 16 inches — 2

Ruth Morse 129 — Hand Needlework Counted Cross Stitch 8.1 inches to 16 inches — 3

Ruth Morse 129 — Hand Needlework Beaded Counted Cross Stitch, any size — 1 and Best of Show

Robin Murphy 129 — Hand Needlework other, named — 1

Diana Chesnet 130 — Knitting Baby Item — 1 and Best of Show

Jane Malafa 130 — Knitting Baby Item — 2

Amy Walker 130 — Knitting Baby Item — 3

Nanette Gibson 130 — Knitting Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho any size — 1

Suzy Edwards 130 — Knitting Scarf and Shawl — 1

Taylor Adami 130 — Knitting Scarf and Shawl — 2

Jennifer Garvic 130 — Knitting Hat — 1

Jeannine Friend 130 — Knitting Afghan — 1

Betsy Alexander 130 — Knitting Afghan — 2

Jennifer Garvic 130 — Knitting Other, named — 1

Emma Sutherly 131 — Machine Sewing Dress — 2

Jennifer Garvic 131 — Machine Sewing Child’s Halloween Costume — 1 and Best of Show

Judy Butts 131 — Machine Sewing Other, named — 1

Jennifer Garvic 131 — Machine Sewing Other, named — 2

Jeanne Wenrick 131 — Machine Sewing Other, named — 3

Robin Murphy 132 — Quilts Hand Quilted—up to 48 inches — 1

Amanda Yingst 132 — Quilts Hand Quilted —over 48 inches — 1

Judy Butts 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches — 1

Kay Quinton 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches — 2

Virginia Noe 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—over 48 inches — 1 and Best of show

Whitney Fernandez 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—over 48 inches — 2

Judy Butts 132 — Quilts Machine Quilted—over 48 inches — 3

Judy Butts 132 — Quilts Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and Under — 1

Robin Murphy 132 — Quilts Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and Under — 2

Madison Gustin 132 — Quilts Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and Under — 3

Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking Scroll Work, any kind — 1

Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking Clock — 1

Jerry Dodd 134 — Woodworking Toys — 1 and Best of show

Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking Toys — 2

Tyler Quinn 134 — Woodworking Toys — 3

Renee Woodward 134 — Woodworking Wood Burning — 1

Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking Other, named — 2

Dottie Everett 150 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 14 to 18 Fondant — 1 and Best of show

Brooklyn Lavy 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under Fondant — 1

E. J. Bennett 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under Butter Cream — 1 and Best of show

Brenden McDonough 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced — 1 and Best of show

Beth Maxson 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced — 2

Clinton Shellenberger 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced — 3

Anna Ray Scherer 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Chocolate Chip — 1

Candace Shellenberger 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Chocolate Chip — 2

Evan Maxson 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Chocolate Chip — 3

McKayah Thompson—Musselman 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, non—iced 1

Amelia Osting 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, non—iced — 2

Anna Ray Scherer 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, iced — 1

Ella Hershberger 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, iced — 2

Isabella Hutchinson 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Brownies, chocolate, iced — 3

Ariyanna Weldy 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Any other cookies or brownies, named — 1 and Best of show

Claire Marchal 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Any other cookies or brownies, named — 2

Grant Myers 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 Any other cookies or brownies, named — 3

Jackson Norman 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Crispy Treats, made from cereal — 1

Lucy Clark 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Crispy Treats, made from cereal — 2

Cali Mae Shellenberger 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Crispy Treats, made from cereal — 3

Paisley McCarroll 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under No-Bake Cookies — 1

Tessa Lyons 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under No-Bake Cookies — 2

Matthew Moon 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced 1

Natalie Parke 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced 2

Grant Eidemiller 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, non-iced 3

Lilly Starry 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, iced — 1

Matthew Moon 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, iced — 2

Katelynn Herron 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Brownies, Chocolate, iced — 3

Clara Shellenberger 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Any other cookies or brownies, named — 1 and Best of show

Matthew Moon 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Any other cookies or brownies, named — 2

Evie Nix 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under Any other cookies or brownies, named — 3

Libby Wenrick 156 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Ages 14—18 Any Flavor, named — 1 and Best of show

Arianna Vannus 156 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Ages 14—18 Any Flavor, named — 2

Kennedy Swigart 157 — Cupcakes — Ages 9 to 13 Any other flavor, named — 1 and Best of show

Silas Starry 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 Any Flavor, named — 1 and Best of show

Alaina Manning 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 Any Flavor, named — 2

Sophia Blackburn 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 Any Flavor, named — 3

Dalton Norman 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under White — 1

Cody Matheny 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under Any other flavor, named — 1 and Best of show

Haley Matheny 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under Any other flavor, named 2

Carter Brazel 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under Any other flavor, named — 3

Eden Fernandez 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under Any Flavor, named — 1 and Best of show

Jenna Brazel 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under Any Flavor, named — 2

Eve Fernandez 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under Any Flavor, named — 3

Brenden McDonough 161 — Quick Breads — Ages 14 to 18 Any other variety named — 2

Isaac Fine 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 Any other variety, named — 1 and Best of show

Kennedy Swigart 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 Any other variety, named — 2

Amelia Osting 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 Any other variety, named — 3

Everette Hilderbrand 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Banana — 1 and Best of show

Paisley McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Banana — 2

Natalie Parke 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Banana — 3

Lola McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Zucchini — 1

Paisley McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Zucchini — 2

Lola McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under Any other variety, named — 1

Pat Hale 164 — Cakes, Buttercream Decorated Birthday — 1 and Best of show

Renee Woodward 164 — Cakes, Buttercream Decorated Birthday 2

Pat Hale 165 — Cakes (Fondant Decorated) Birthday — 1 and Best of show

Pat Hale 166 — Cakes (Iced) White — 1

Pat Hale 166 — Cakes (Iced) Spice — 1

Renee Woodward 166 — Cakes (Iced) Spice — 2

Pat Hale 166 — Cakes (Iced) Carrot — 1

Susie Norman 166 — Cakes (Iced) Chocolate — 1

Kathy Ingle 166 — Cakes (Iced) Any Other Variety, named — 1 and Best of show

Doedee Patton 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Angel Food — 1

Renee Woodward 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Pound, Any Shape — 1

Lindsey Hilderbrand 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Pound, Any Shape — 2

Pat Hale 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Banana — 1

Lauryn Lavy 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Any other variety, named — 1 and Best of show

Susie Norman 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced Any other variety, named — 2

Renee Woodward 168 — Candies Fudge, Chocolate — 1

Renee Woodward 168 — Candies Fudge, Peanut Butter — 1 and Best of show

Stella Blackburn 168 — Candies Fudge, Peanut Butter — 2

Brittany Bennett Selvidge 168 — Candies Fudge, Peanut Butter — 3

Pat Hale 168 — Candies Peanut Brittle — 1

Brittany Bennett Selvidge 168 — Candies Buckeyes — 1

Lisa Borgerding 168 — Candies Buckeyes — 2

Pat Hale 168 — Candies Buckeyes — 3

Renee Woodward 168 — Candies Any other Variety, named Mint Chocolate Chip — 1

Elizabeth Hall 168 — Candies Any other Variety, named — 2

Renee Woodward 169 — Candy Platter Platter including 6 pieces of 4 different varieties — 1 and Best of show

Pat Hale 169 — Candy Platter Platter including 6 pieces of 4 different varieties — 2

Susie Norman 170 — Cookies or Brownies Butterscotch — 1

Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies Sugar — 1

Doedee Patton 170 — Cookies or Brownies Sugar — 2

Virginia Noe 170 — Cookies or Brownies Oatmeal — 1

Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Oatmeal — 2

Elaine Kirby 170 — Cookies or Brownies Oatmeal — 3

Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate — 1

Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate — 2

Pat Hale 170 — Cookies or Brownies Peanut Butter — 1

Carolyn Royer 170 — Cookies or Brownies Peanut Butter — 2

Amy Moon 170 — Cookies or Brownies Peanut Butter — 3

Kyle Courtright 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate Chip — 1

Nancy Stager 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate Chip — 2

Virginia Noe 170 — Cookies or Brownies Chocolate Chip — 3

Lisa Borgerding 170 — Cookies or Brownies Bar Cookies — 1

Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies Bar Cookies — 2

Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Christmas — 1

Peggy Metzger 170 — Cookies or Brownies Christmas — 2

Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Filled — 1 and Best of show

Donna Owens 170 — Cookies or Brownies Filled — 2

Shandar Thompson 170 — Cookies or Brownies Brownies, Chocolate, Non—Iced — 1

Kerri Swigart 170 — Cookies or Brownies Brownies, Chocolate, Non—Iced — 2

Peggy Metzger 170 — Cookies or Brownies Brownies, Chocolate, Non—Iced — 3

Ally Nix 170 — Cookies or Brownies Any other cookie or brownie, named — 1

Carolyn Royer 170 — Cookies or Brownies Any other cookie or brownie, named — 2

Wilma Lavy 170 — Cookies or Brownies Any other cookie or brownie, named — 3

Pat Hale 171 — Cookie Platter Platter must include 4 each of 6 different varieties — 1 and Best of show

Pat Hale 172 — Cupcakes White — 1

Shandar Thompson 172 — Cupcakes White — 2

Shandar Thompson 172 — Cupcakes Chocolate — 1

Pat Hale 172 — Cupcakes Chocolate — 2

Brittany Bennett Selvidge 172 — Cupcakes Chocolate — 3

Shandar Thompson 172 — Cupcakes Any other cupcake, named — 1 and Best of show

Ally Nix 172 — Cupcakes Any other cupcake, named — 2

Tiffany Maxson 173 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Any Flavor, decorated — 1 and Best of show

Pat Hale 173 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Any Flavor, decorated — 2

Lyssa Wetz 173 — Cupcakes (Decorated) Any Flavor, decorated — 3

Paisley McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Brown — 1 and Best of show

Welsey Parke 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Brown — 2

Denelle Grube 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Brown — 3

Brandy Norman 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Green — 1

James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Green — 2

Steve Murphy 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Green — 3

Paisley McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs Hen, Blue — 1

Lois A. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs Any Other Variety, Named — 1

Lola McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs Any Other Variety, Named — 2

Silas Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs Any Other Variety, Named — 3

Shandar Thompson 175 — Pies Apple — 1

Eric Myers 175 — Pies Apple — 2

Lyssa Wetz 175 — Pies Apple — 3

Pat Hale 175 — Pies Peach — 1

Jenn Myers 175 — Pies Any other variety, named — 1 and Best of show

Lindsey Hilderbrand 175 — Pies Any other variety, named — 2

Kathy Ording 176 — Quick Breads Coffee Cake — 1 and Best of show

Pat Hale 176 — Quick Breads Coffee Cake — 3

Paul Baker 176 — Quick Breads Banana — 1

Shandar Thompson 176 — Quick Breads Banana — 2

Jessica Root 176 — Quick Breads Banana — 3

Ally Nix 176 — Quick Breads Pumpkin — 1

Krista Weldy 176 — Quick Breads Pumpkin — 2

Danielle Bailey 176 — Quick Breads Pumpkin — 3

Lisa Borgerding 176 — Quick Breads Zucchini 1

Lauryn Lavy 176 — Quick Breads Zucchini — 2

Whitley Gross 176 — Quick Breads Zucchini — 3

Lyssa Wetz 176 — Quick Breads Corn — 2

Kathy Ording 176 — Quick Breads Any Other Variety, named — 1

Renee Woodward 176 — Quick Breads Any Other Variety, named Strawberry — 2

Renee Woodward 177 — Yeast Breads White — 1

Ally Nix 177 — Yeast Breads Raisin — 1

Ally Nix 177 — Yeast Breads Cinnamon Rolls (8) 1

Shandar Thompson 177 — Yeast Breads Cinnamon Rolls (8) — 2

Lindsey Hilderbrand 177 — Yeast Breads Cinnamon Rolls (8) — 3

Mary Ann Wintrow 177 — Yeast Breads Yeast Rolls (8) — 1

Jenn Myers 177 — Yeast Breads Pecan Rolls (8) — 1 and Best of show

Sarah Fine 177 — Yeast Breads Any other variety hand-kneaded, named 1

Renee Woodward 178 — Yeast Bread, Machined White — 1 and Best of show

Pat Hale 178 — Yeast Bread, Machined Cinnamon — 1

Shandar Thompson 178 — Yeast Bread, Machined Cinnamon — 2

Donna Owens 190 — Cheese Cakes Baked — 1

Pat Hale 190 — Cheese Cakes Baked — 2

Zane Myers 191 — Refrigerated Pies Pumpkin — — 1

Jenn Myers 191 — Refrigerated Pies Lemon Meringue — 1

Lyssa Wetz 191 — Refrigerated Pies Coconut — 1

Lyssa Wetz 191 — Refrigerated Pies Butterscotch Cream — 1

Arianna Vannus 191 — Refrigerated Pies Butterscotch Cream — 2

Carla Farrell 191 — Refrigerated Pies Sour Cream or Old Fashioned Cream — 1

Cora Moore 191 — Refrigerated Pies Sour Cream or Old Fashioned Cream — 2

Anna Ray Scherer 191 — Refrigerated Pies Peanut Butter Cream — 1 and Best of show

Nancy Stager 191 — Refrigerated Pies Peanut Butter Cream — 2

Hannah Johnson 191 — Refrigerated Pies Peanut Butter Cream — 3

Kathy Ingle 191 — Refrigerated Pies Any other variety, named — 1

Kendal Fritz 191 — Refrigerated Pies Any other variety, named — 2

Allie Watkins 201 — Flowers Using Unusual Container — 1

Cindy Parke 201 — Flowers Using Unusual Container — 2

Farm Wise 201 — Flowers Using Unusual Container — 3

Kendra Beal 201 — Flowers Using a childhood toy — 1

Amanda Yingst 201 — Flowers Using a childhood toy — 2

Paisley McCarroll 201 — Flowers Using a childhood toy — 3

Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Suitable for a Picnic Table — 1

Marcia Hafer 201 — Flowers Suitable for a Picnic Table — 2

Allie Watkins 201 — Flowers Miniatures — 1

Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Miniatures — 2

Lola McCarroll 201 — Flowers Miniatures — 3

Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Using Roadside Materials — 1 and Best of show

Amanda Yingst 201 — Flowers Using Roadside Materials — 2

Marcia Hafer 201 — Flowers Using Roadside Materials — 3

Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Using Everything Green — 1

Gloria Parker 201 — Flowers Using Dried Materials — 1

Cadence Gross 201 — Flowers Using Dried Materials — 2

Anita Brown 201 — Flowers For Special Occasions — 1

Marcia Hafer 201 — Flowers For Special Occasions — 2

Anita Brown 201 — Flowers Using a Bird House, Other — 1

Farm Wise 201 — Flowers Using a Bird House, Other — 2

Marcia Hafer 201 — Flowers Using a Bird House, Other — 3

Kendra Beal 201 — Flowers Any Other Rose — 2

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Cactus — 1

Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Cactus — 2

Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants Cactus — 3

Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants Snake Plant — 1

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Snake Plant — 2

Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Snake Plant — 3

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants African Violet — 1

Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants African Violet — 2

Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants African Violet — 3

Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Ivy Plant, any variety named, Philodendron included — 1

Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Fern, any variety, named — 1

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Geranium, Single — 1

Lucy Clark 202 — Potted Plants Geranium, Multiple — 1

Cadence Gross 202 — Potted Plants Unusual Potted Plants 1

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Unusual Potted Plants — 2

Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants Unusual Potted Plants — 3

Jeff Rawlins 202 — Potted Plants Best Blooming Plant — 1

Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants Best Blooming Plant — 2

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants Best Foliage Plant — — 1 and Best of show

Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants Best Foliage Plant — 3

Cadence Gross 202 — Potted Plants Any other Flowering Plant — not listed — 1

Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants Any other Flowering Plant — not listed — 2

Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants Hanging Plant, any variety — 1

Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants Hanging Plan anyt, variety — 2

Amanda Yingst 203 — Wash Tub Garden Planter At Least 7 Garden Plants with Plants Named — 1 and Best of Show

Amanda Yingst 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Unique Container — 1 and Best of show

Kendal Fritz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Unique Container — 2

Kendal Fritz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Larger Container, 20 inches or larger — 1

Allie Watkins 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Small Container, Under — 20 inches — 1

Marcia Hafer 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Small Container, Under — 20 inches — 2

Amanda Yingst 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Small Container, Under — 20 inches — 3

Kendal Fritz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Container Requiring a Hook for Hanging — 1

Lyssa Wetz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden Container Requiring a Hook for Hanging — 2

Marcia Hafer 205 — Large Container Herb Garden Container Size 20-24 with 5 or more Natural Herbs — 1 and Best of show

Amanda Yingst 205 — Large Container Herb Garden Container Size 20-24 with 5 or more Natural Herbs — 2

Kendal Fritz 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Cooking Herbs — 1 and Best of show

Amanda Yingst 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Cooking Herbs 2

Amanda Yingst 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Scented Herbs — 1

Allie Watkins 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Scented Herbs — 2

Marcia Hafer 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs Scented Herbs — 3

Charlie Craven 207 — Fairy Garden Display One Fairy Garden Display — 1 and Best of show

Kendal Fritz 207 — Fairy Garden Display One Fairy Garden Display — 2

Savannah Pellman 207 — Fairy Garden Display One Fairy Garden Display — 3

Denelle Grube 208 — Vegetables Red — Beets — 1

Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Red — Beets — 2

Lauryn Lavy 208 — Vegetables Cucumbers — 1

Lucy Clark 208 — Vegetables Cucumbers — 2

Denelle Grube 208 — Vegetables Cucumbers — 3

Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Carrots — 1 and Best of show

Quinten Monnin 208 — Vegetables Beans, Green Pod — 1

Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Beans, Green Pod — 2

Wiley Schaefer 208 — Vegetables Beans, Green Pod — 3

Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Cabbage Head, Round — 1

Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Cabbage Head, Flat 1

Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Cabbage Head, Red — 1

Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Squash, Zucchini — 1

Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables Squash, Zucchini — 2

James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables Squash, Zucchini — 3

James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables Squash, Crookneck — 1

James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables Kohlrobi — 1

Stone Robinson 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Green Bell 1

Allie Watkins 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Hot — 1

Marcia Hafer 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Hot — 2

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Hot — 3

Chris Besecker 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Yellow 1

Elizabeth Hall 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Yellow — 2

Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Peppers, Banana 1

Denelle Grube 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Red — 1

Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Red — 2

Christie Healy 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Red — 3

Marcia Hafer 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Cherry — 1

Lucy Clark 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Cherry — 2

Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Cherry — 3

Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Yellow — 1

Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Big Boy — 1

David Weldy 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Roma — 1

Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Roma — 2

Clayton Robinson 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Roma — 3

Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Pink — 1

Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Tomatoes, Any Variety — 1

Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables EggPlant — 1

Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables Onions, White — 1

Barrie VanKirk 208 — Vegetables Rhubarb Stalks — 1

Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables Celery, Mature Plant — 1

James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables Celery, Mature Plant — 2

Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables Sweet Corn Ears, Yellow — 1

Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Yukon Gold 1

Denelle Grube 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Kennebec — 1

Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Potomic — 1

Brantley Covault 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Potomic — 2

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Any other Variety — 1

Scott Beal 208 — Vegetables Potatoes, Any other Variety — 2

Austin Howell 209 — Largest Farm Product Tomato — 1 and Best in show

Tammy Lammers 209 — Largest Farm Product Tomato — 2

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Tomato — 3

Kyle Courtright 209 — Largest Farm Product Cucumber — 1

Farm Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Cucumber — 2

Zoey Howell 209 — Largest Farm Product Cucumber — 3

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Pumpkin — 1

Lucy Clark 209 — Largest Farm Product Squash — 1

Farm Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Zucchini — 1

Denelle Grube 209 — Largest Farm Product Zucchini — 2

Dylan Howell 209 — Largest Farm Product Zucchini — 3

Farm Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Table Beet — 1

Will Hershberger 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Stalk of Corn with Ear — 1

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Stalk of Corn with Ear — 2

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Sunflower Stalk — 1

Barrie VanKirk 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Sunflower Stalk — 2

Morgan Roweton 209 — Largest Farm Product Tallest Sunflower Stalk — 3

Kara Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Best Single Agricultural Oddity — 1

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product Best Single Agricultural Oddity — 2

Matthew Moon 209 — Largest Farm Product Best Single Agricultural Oddity — 3

Kendal Fritz 210 — Vegetable Display Display vegetable with other materials of Flowers — 1 and Best in show

Anna Durst 210 — Vegetable Display Display ten different vegetables on a tray 1

Farm Wise 211 — Decorated Pumpkin — or Vegetables Vegetable Face — 1

Barrie VanKirk 211 — Decorated Pumpkin — or Vegetables Vegetable Face — 2

Eli Lammers 211 — Decorated Pumpkin — or Vegetables Vegetable Face — 3

Amanda Gross 212 — Gourds Display of Gourds — 1 and Best of show

Kara Wise 213 — Fruits—Apple — s Granny Smith — 1 and Best of show

Barrie VanKirk 213 — Fruits—Apple — s Red — Delicious 1

Kara Wise 213 — Fruits—Apple — s Crab Apple — 1

Lois A. Starry 214 — Fruit—Other Pears, any variety, named — 1 and Best of show

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Jelly — 1 and Best of show

Brandy Norman 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Jelly — 2

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Black Raspberry Jelly — 1

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Grape Jelly — 2

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Any other Variety Jelly — 1

Denelle Grube 215 — Jellies and Jams Any other Variety Jelly — 2

Nicole Eidemiller 215 — Jellies and Jams Any other Variety Jelly — 3

Olivia Hines 215 — Jellies and Jams Strawberry Jam — 1

Kaden Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Strawberry Jam — 2

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Strawberry Jam — 3

Kendra Beal 215 — Jellies and Jams Blackberry Jam — 1

Amanda Gross 215 — Jellies and Jams Blackberry Jam — 2

Kendra Beal 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Butter — 1

Krista Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Butter — 2

Jeanne Wenrick 215 — Jellies and Jams Apple — Butter 3

Denelle Grube 215 — Jellies and Jams Any other fruit butter, named — 1

Nicole Eidemiller 216 — Canned Fruits Cherries, Sour or Pie — 2

Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits Cherries, Sour or Pie — 3

Olivia Hines 216 — Canned Fruits Peaches — 1 and Best of Show

Lola McCarroll 216 — Canned Fruits Peaches — 3

Shary Weldy 216 — Canned Fruits Applesauce — 1

Krista Weldy 216 — Canned Fruits Applesauce — 2

Eva Enright 216 — Canned Fruits Applesauce — 3

Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits Black Raspberries — 2

Marc Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Whole — 1 and Best of show

Gunner Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Snapped — 1

Paisley McCarroll 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Snapped — 2

Shary Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Snapped — 2

Marc Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Green Beans, Snapped — 3

Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Wax Beans — 2

Denelle Grube 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Corn — 1

Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Beets — 1

Lola McCarroll 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Tomatoes — 1

Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats Tomatoes — 2

Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Dill — 1

Nicole Eidemiller 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Dill — 2

Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Dill — 3

Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Bread and Butter — 2

Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Pickles, Sweet — 2

Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Spagetti Sauce — 1

Krista Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Spagetti Sauce — 2

Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Spagetti Sauce — 3

Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Chili Sauce — 1

Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Salsa — 1

Corinne Lyons 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Salsa — 2

Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Salsa — 3

Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Any other variety, named — 1 and Best of show

Denelle Grube 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Any other variety, named — 2

Nicole Eidemiller 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces Any other variety, named — 3

Kendra Beal 219 — Canned Good Display Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Each, Representing classes 215,216, 217 and 218 — 1

Nicole Eidemiller 219 — Canned Good Display Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Each, Representing classes 215,216, 217 and 218 — 2

Kendal Fritz 221 — Garden Mailbox Display Official Sized Mailbox with Flowers — 1

Cheryl Puthoff 222 — Scarecrow Display Single Scarecrow Display — 1

Cheryl Puthoff 223 — Pallet Decorating Decoration Display Made of Pallets — 1

Renee Woodward 223 — Pallet Decorating Decoration Display Made of Pallets — 2

Eli Lammers 223 — Pallet Decorating Decoration Display Made of Pallets — 3

Farm Wise 224 — Grain in Sheaves Wheat, named — 1

Lester Francis 224 — Grain in Sheaves Soybeans, named — 1

Lee Morrow 225 — Grains Hybrid Shell Corn, any variety — 1

Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains Hybrid Shell Corn, any variety — 2

Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains Wheat, any variety, named 1 jar — 1

Lee Morrow 225 — Grains Wheat, any variety, named 1 jar — 2

Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains Soybeans, any variety, named, 1 jar — 1

Lee Morrow 225 — Grains Soybeans, any variety, named, 1 jar — 2

David Shellenberger 226 — Hay Mixed — 1

Kara Wise 226 — Hay Mixed — 2

Brooklyn Lavy 226 — Hay Grass — 1

Sam Everett 226 — Hay Grass — 2

Kobi Frazier 226 — Hay Grass — 3

Brady Feight 226 — Hay Clover — 1

Kobi Frazier 226 — Hay Clover — 2

Kobi Frazier 226 — Hay Timothy — 1

Brady Feight 226 — Hay Timothy — 2

Darin Crow 227 — Honey Liquid Honey, light, 3 one pound jars — 1

Paisley McCarroll 228 — Baking with Honey Cake — 1 and Best of show

Lauraetta Wilhelm 228 — Baking with Honey Cake — 2

Lola McCarroll 228 — Baking with Honey Cookies, 8 Cookies — 1

Haley Matheny 228 — Baking with Honey Cookies, 8 Cookies — 2

Lauraetta Wilhelm 228 — Baking with Honey Cookies, 8 Cookies — 3

Renee Woodward 228 — Baking with Honey Yeast Bread — 1

Nicholette Thiesing 228 — Baking with Honey Quick Bread — 1

Lauraetta Wilhelm 228 — Baking with Honey Quick Bread — 2

Mary Lou Hageman 250 — Barn Quilt 2ft x 2ft x 1/2in — 1

Renee Woodward 250 — Barn Quilt 2ft x 2ft x 1/2in — 2

Kerri Swigart 250 — Barn Quilt 2ft x 2ft x 1/2in — 3