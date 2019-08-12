Romer exhibits Grand Champion market chickens

MIAMI COUNTY — Troy’s Myah Romer’s pair of chickens were selected as the 2019 Miami County Junior Fair’s Grand Champion market chickens this week.

Romer, a fifth grade student at Troy Christian Elementary School, shared that it was her second year of 4-H. She’s a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club. Romer also shows fancy chickens. The fancy chicken show will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the poultry barn.

“They are fun to show,” she said. “You want them to look good. The judge looks at the breast meat and to see if they have wide thighs.”

Romer picked out the pair of chickens to take to the fair out of the flock of 18 birds she takes care of.

She is the daughter of Cortney and Adam Romer of Troy.

