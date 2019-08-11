Fair ride malfuctions 2nd time in 24 hrs.

TROY – A children’s ride at the Miami County Fair apparently malfunctioned for the second time in a twenty-four hour period on Sunday evening.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to a malfunction on Dragon Wagon, a children’s midway ride, early in the evening. There were apparently children on the ride when the malfunction occurred.

The children were immediately removed from the ride and there were no injuries reported..

A similar ride stoppage happened only 24 hours earlier on the same ride

The ride was immediately taken out of service for further inspection. It is not yet known when, or if, the ride will return to operation.