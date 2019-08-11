Small plane crashes near New Carlise

NEW CARLISLE- A small airplane crashed near the Andy Barnhart Airport near New Carlisle on Sunday morning.
According to Bethel Township (Clark Co.) Fire Department Chief Jacob King, the Cessna 172 was departing the runway, eastbound, when, according to one of the passengers, the “engine just stopped.”
The aircraft crashed in to a greenhouse at Studebaker Nursery, spun around, then struck the ground.
The three pilot and two passengers were able to get out of the aircraft by the time First Responders arrived.
None of the injured were life-threatening.
The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the FAA.
