Fair ride malfunctions

Staff report

TROY — One Saturday, a ride malfunctioned at the Miami County Fair causing no injuries.

“Our dedicated fair board members, along with our midway amusement partners, Burton Brothers Amusements and our office staff were there in minutes and successfully handled it within moments,” said Miami County Agricultural Society President Nick Shellenberger.

Shellenberger said the ride was inspected and licensed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture Division of Ride Inspections on Aug. 9. He said after a minor malfunction all secondary safety devices worked in bringing the ride to a safe stop. Due to the success of this safety device no one was injured, he said.

Shellenberger said seven riders were on the ride at the time of the malfunction, all seven were evacuated safely in accordance with the protocol in place.

“The Ohio Department of Agriculture Division of Ride Inspections have been notified and direction is being taken from them for the repairs,” he said. “The ride will be repaired and is expected to be approved for operation prior to the midway opening Sunday.

“The Miami County Fair’s goal is to provide a safe environment for families and our community to come together to make lasting memories,” Shellenberger said. “We appreciate your continued support and wanted to keep the candor with our patrons transparent. As for #MCFair19 we will continue to promote the up most safety and cannot wait to see you.”