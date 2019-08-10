2019 Miami County Fair dog champions

Payten Nitschke, 12, of Piqua, won the 2019 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship Intermediate B, first place Showman of Showmen, and second place Obedience Novice A awards. Nitschke is a member of A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Kindra Nitschke.

Preston Christman, 9, of Pleasant Hill, won the 2019 Miami County Fair first place Champion Beginner Novice A award. Christman is a member of A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club. He is the son of Ryan and Becky Christman.

Rozlyn Schilling, 11, of Troy, won the 2019 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship Junior A award. Schilling is a member of the Perfect Paws 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Josh and Suzy Schilling.

Trinity Smith, 14, of Piqua, won the 2019 Miami County Fair first place Obedience Novice A and first place Rally Intermediate B awards. Smith is a member of A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Jason and Melinda Smith.

Ty Roeth, 13, of Troy, won the 2019 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship Intermediate A, first place Champion Rally Novice A, and first place Champion Beginner Novice B awards. Roeth is a member of the Perfect Paws 4-H Club. Roeth is the son of Mark and Paula Roeth.

Grace Crow, 15, of Tipp City, won the 2019 Miami County Fair second place Reserve Champion Rally Novice B, first place Grand Champion Obedience Pre-Novice, and second place Showmanship Senior B awards. Crow is a member of the Perfect Paws 4-H Club. Crow is the daughter of Robyn and Brad Crow.

Lucas Nitschke, 14, of Piqua, won the 2019 Miami County Fair second place Obedience Pre-Novice award. Nitschke is a member of A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club. He is the son of Kindra Nitschke.

Aryana Wilson , 18, of Tipp City, won the 2019 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship Senior B award. Wilson is a member of the Perfect Paws 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Scot and Dawn Wilson.