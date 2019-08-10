Area briefs

Open house set

TROY — The city of Troy is hosting an informational open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 in the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena on the proposed improvements to Duke Park.

These improvements are part of a comprehensive initiative recently announced by Mayor Mike Beamish to enhance the recreational amenities at Duke Park. The initiative has been supported by Troy City Council, Board of Park Commissioners, and the Recreation Board. The improvements would include seven new baseball fields, three soccer fields, a splash pad, miniature golf course, new structures, additional parking, and two new entrances to the park. The initiative would be funded with current city resources as well as a 1.2 mill property tax levy, which was recently approved by Troy City Council to be on the November ballot.

Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend to learn more about the proposed improvements.

Contact City Hall at (937) 335-1725 with any questions about the open house.

5K upcoming

TIPP CITY — The 41st annual Run for the Mums, a 5K road race, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Tipp City Park, located at the corner of North Third Street and Park.

The race route winds through the neighborhoods of Tipp City and will finish back at the Tipp City Park.

Registration ends Sept. 20. Additional TMCS Run for the Mums T-shirts will be available the day of the race. Same day registration remains open until the start of the race. This year we have scheduled a pre-event packet and T-shirt pickup for 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26 at the TMCS office, 3 E. Main St.

This year our Premier sponsors are Meijer, Regal Beloit, Arenstein & Andersen, Tipp City Mum Festival and Abbott. Gold sponsors are Upper Valley Cardiology and Gibson Law Offices. A Silver sponsor is Peak Personal Pilates.

Residents are asked to consider the safety of the runners when driving near the route. Tipp Monroe Community Services sponsors this recreational event in conjunction with the Tipp City Mum Festival. Proceeds from the race will be used to support our youth programs.

For more information about TMCS, contact 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.