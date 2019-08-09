AAA Safe Communites Coalition meets at Troy Christian

The Miami County AAA hosted their annual meeting of the Miami County Safe Communities Coalition at Troy Christian High School on Friday. The event was attended by representatives of a number of law enforcement agencies from the county. New this year was an opportunity for driver’s education students from Troy Christian to drive a closed course while wearing impaired driving goggles. The experience allows young drivers to learn the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

