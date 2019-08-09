2019 Miami County Fair off to a sunny start

Troy Mayor Mike Beamish offers an opening prayer during opening ceremonies for the 2019 Miami County Fair, on Friday. This was Beamish’s 16th, and final, opening ceremony as mayor of the City of Troy.

Youngsters compete in the horse Superstars event at the Horse Arena on Friday morning.

Chrystal Ganger presents our nation’s Colors during Friday’s opening ceremonies for the 2019 Miami County Fair

Members of the Cove Springs Praise Chorus perform the National Anthem during Friday’s opening ceremonies for the 2019 Miami County Fair

Miami County Fair royalty from both 2018 and 2019 welcomed guests to the 2019 Miami County Fair.

Nick Wright staples carpet to the stage in the Entertainment Tent at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Thursday as last minutes details are addressed before Friday’s opening of the 2019 Miami County Fair

Hope Shiltz, 16, of the Concord Odds and Ends 4H Club lends a hand in setting up displays in the Horticulture Hall at the fairgrounds on Thursday.

