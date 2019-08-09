West Chester lawyer’s warrant recalled

MIAMI COUNTY — On Friday, West Chester attorney Lisa Wells appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court to request her warrant be recalled.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt issued a warrant for Wells after she failed to appear for a show cause hearing on July 26.

Represented by attorneys Jeffrey Slyman and Jon Saia, they requested the warrant to be recalled and a continuance to discuss Wells’ case.

Pratt recalled Wells’ warrant and granted an own recognizance bond, noting Wells was “an officer of the court” and she obtained counsel. Pratt gave her conditions for bond, including not to leave the state, with the exception of Kentucky where she is licensed to practice law, abstain from drugs and alcohol, and stay in contact with her attorneys every 10 days.

Wells had previously filed a motion to set aside the warrant, vacate the show cause order, terminate community control, and dismiss the charges on Aug. 2.

Wells allegedly didn’t comply with probation orders to file a report from the Ohio Lawyers Assistance Program, which was part of her probation conditions and treatment in-lieu-of conviction guidelines. At the June 21 hearing, Wells appeared alone and asked for a continuance to seek counsel on her behalf. Pratt granted the continuance so Wells could obtain legal counsel.

Pratt granted the former 700 AM-WLW radio personality and legal analyst treatment in lieu of conviction in April 2017 for a two-year period.

Wells entered a plea of guilty to four counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and OVI in April 2017.

In November 2016, Wells was re-indicted by a grand jury on the charges stemming from a traffic stop in January 2016, by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Wells on Jan. 25, 2016, on Interstate-75 near Piqua for expired registration. According to court records, the trooper also noted that Wells was weaving in her lane and even crossing the lines on each side of her lane. The trooper reportedly saw pills in plain view before searching the vehicle. The trooper seized oxycodone, alprazolam (also known as Xanax), amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine.

Wells is an attorney and former radio personality from West Chester and was a frequent call-in guest on the Bill Cunningham Show on 700 AM-WLW.

Lisa Wells, 41, granted bond and continuance

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

