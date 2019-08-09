Area briefs

Baker family celebrates 100th Family Reunion

CASSTOWN — The 100th family reunion of the John and Eve Baker family will be held at the farm of Randy and Lynda Mott at 1350 S. Hufford Road, Casstown on Aug. 18. The luncheon will being at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Randy mott at jrmott@woh.rr.com, Lynda Mott at mott05@gmail.com or Andy Baker at andybaker@woh.rr.com.

YWCA Connections to be held

PIQUA — YWCA Connections will be hosting speaker Jody McGrath from the Look of You on Aug. 20 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA in Piqua, located 418 N. Wayne St. McGrath will be discussing dressing for your career, your image, and your body shape.

Lunch will be provided by Bodega. The cost is $9 for YWCA members or $10 for non-members. Pay at the door. RSVP today by calling (937) 773-6626 or emailing info@ywcapiqua.com by Aug. 15.

Church fair to be held

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches (PAC) will be holding their annual Church Fair on Aug. 23-24 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. The Church Fair will run the same hours as the mall is open.

Churches from Piqua and the surrounding areas will have booths set up in the mall to talk to attendees about their churches and engage with the local community. The putt-putt golf and craft will be in use again this year.