Community Calendar

Today

• BASS BAND: The Sadie Bass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza, Troy, as part of the Fridays on Prouty Concert Series. The band focuses on country music. This is a free concert. Bring a lawn chair. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series, visit www.troyhayner.org.

• PORK CHOP: Enjoy a grilled pork chop with baked potato, salad and dessert for $8 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• PIZZA AND HANGING: Teens 12 and up are invited to enjoy pizza and hang out with friends from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a tenderloin sandwich at 6 p.m.

Aug. 10-11

• CIVIL WAR: The Union Guards Company A 19th Regiment will be at the VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. Competition begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Hamburgers are available on the range 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Come see the excitement of the Civil War.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Make a commitment to helping save lives by signing up for the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• OUTDOOR SKILLS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Outdoor Skills program “Geocache Puzzle Challenge” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Come out to the parks for a geocaching competition! There will be challenging puzzle geocaches that you must solve to win. Between geocaches create your own swappable or even your own geocache container. GPS units provided. Pre-registration required. Class size limited. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LETTUCE EAT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Join Park District Naturalist Pollinator Posey for some kitchen chemistry. This program is designed to introduce children to the basics of baking and cooking through science, food prep and gardening skills. Class fee $3 for Miami County residents $6 for out of County residents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Mahjong will be offered at 1 p.m.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at Cracker Barrel, Piqua, at 4:30 p.m., followed by Euchre at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

• CONCERT: The Troy Civic Band will present a free outdoor concert at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm, Troy, at 7:30 p.m. Directors Bill and Kathy McIntosh will lead the 60-member concert band. Music with a seafaring theme will include Pierre La Plante’s “American River Songs,” James Horner’s “Titanic,” Sousa’s “Hands Across the Sea,” the theme from a 1930s film entitled “Sea Hawk,” and a contemporary river rafting piece entitled “Into the Raging River,” by composer, Steven Reineke. Treasure Island Park and Pavilion are handicapped accessible with plenty of parking and seating on terraces facing the Great Miami River. Audience members may bring tailgating chairs. For more information, call 335-1178

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children under 10 eat for $3.

• FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, 831 McKaig Ave., Troy, will offer Family & Friends Day with “Real Talk” at 10:30 a.m. and an 11 a.m. service. Dinner will be offered after, along with games for children. The Dayton Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America will be special guests. For more information, call 335-8814.

Monday

• SLOW ROLL: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m., meeting at Washington Primary School, which is located at 800 N. Sunset Drive at the intersection of Park Avenue and Sunset Drive in Piqua.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Choose a baked potato bar or salad bar for $3.50, or both for $6, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• YOGA: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will offer yoga two mornings a week in August, including Mondays at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, 19 and 26 and Wednesdays at 10:30 a. m. on August 7, 14, 21 and 28. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. Program is for adult and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will offer Zumba two times a week in August including Mondays at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, 19 and 26 and Thursdays at 9 a. m. on Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Participants will follow a Zumba routine on DVD. Ring the bell for entry in the morning session. Program is for adult and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Kids Monday Matinee at 1 p.m. Come enjoy an episode or two of the 1965 Supermarionation classic by Gerry Anderson, “Thunderbirds Are Go,” rated TV-G. Snack will be provided. Program is for children of all ages and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of the Milton-Union Public Library’s Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audio book at 1 p.m. at the library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK GROUP: The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Join others as they discuss “In Such Good Company,” by Carol Burnett. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Bradford Fire & Rescue community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the Bradford High School auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Mahjong will be offered at 1 p.m.

• BOE MEETING: The Bradford Board Exempted Village School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Room 404.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Society. An informative program will follow the business meeting. For more information, call Pru Schaefer at 308-0710.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: Start your week off right with a lively book discussion. Meet on the second Monday of every month to discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. At 10 a.m., we will meet to discuss this month’s suggested reading “The Gradual Disappearance of Jane Ashland,” by Nicolai Houm. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

• BOE: The Troy City School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Troy Board of Education Office, 500 N. Market St., Troy.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Inspirational Book Club will meet from 1-2 p.m. to discuss “The Cherished Quilt,” by Amy Clipston. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibraries.org for more information.

• BOOKMARK: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 6 p.m. to create bottle cap bookmarks. This is an adult night out, so please arrange child care for your little ones. Registration is required and all supplies are provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HANG OUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the library, do homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WORKKEYS: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkKeys program at 8:30 a.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. WorkKeys is an assessment test — admissions exam — that is required to attend career tech programs. The dates for the WorkKeys are set to meet prospective students schedules and when they complete their exam, an assessment/testing coordinator will review the results with them and in many cases they need to return to speak to a program coordinator or financial aid adviser. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Stepping On from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: Stacy Vaughn of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base/445AW, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile “Play Area in the Universe” from 2-3 p.m. on Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, participants will take a hike with a park district naturalist to learn about the pond at Reserve. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Swiss steak and gravy at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• CLASS MEETING: Members and friends of the Piqua Central High School class of 1956 will meet at the Piqua Cracker Barrel restaurant at noon. Please join us to renew friendships. All are invited.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss “Traveling Light,” by Katrina Kittle. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PAINT A SQUARE: Children grades K-6 are invited to the the Milton-Union Public Library from 1:30-2:30 p.m. to paint quilting squares with Telitha’s Hope, an organization that provides quilts for the homeless. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FORT ROWDY MEETING: Meetings for planning the upcoming Fort Rowdy Gathering will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. For more information, call Anita at 676-3381.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon and magic program with Doug Baltes at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SLOPPY JOES: Sloppy joe sandwiches, chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and show your skill at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.