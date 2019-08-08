Vintage airplane rides

DAYTON — Aviation enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to visit some of the most famous aircraft types every produced this weekend at Dayton Wright Brothers Airport.

The Collings Foundation is bringing their Wings of Freedom Tour to the area where visitors not only get a chance to see many aircraft types that played a major role in World War II, but also an opportunity to ride in these vintage aircraft.

Joining the warbirds is a vintage Ford Tri-Motor belonging to the Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA. They, too, are offering rides in what was the world’s first true commercial airliner.

The Tri-Motor was the aircraft that brought commercial aviation to America, offering not only shorter range flights, but advertising coast-to-coast flights in 24 hours. These flights were actually a combination of aircraft and train travel but, for the first time, Americans could cross the country in as little as one day.

Collings warbirds on the ramp include a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang, and P-40 Warhawk.

For a small donation, visitors can walk around the aircraft and see these legendary aircraft from planeside. Rides are also available.

The event is open through Sunday. The Dayton Wright Brothers Airport is located at 10600 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg.

Take I-75 south to the Austin Blvd. exit, turn left on Austin Pike, then right on Springboro Pike.

Dayton Dragons home, 5/3 Field, as seen from a vintage Ford Tri-Motor aircraft during a flight over Dayton on Thursday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_080819mju_fordtrimotor_fifththird-1.jpg Dayton Dragons home, 5/3 Field, as seen from a vintage Ford Tri-Motor aircraft during a flight over Dayton on Thursday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_MU2_8249-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_MU2_8284-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_MU2_8272-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

