Break-in accomplice nets 3 years in prison

SIDNEY — A Piqua woman involved in burglarizing the home of a retired Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy in 2015 has been ordered to serve three years in prison due to probation violations recently.

Judge James Stevenson also ordered incarceration directives to several cases heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Brittany Nicole Morris, 22, Piqua, was ordered to serve 36 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of complicity to burglary, a third-degree felony.

Morris failed drug tests in May, resulting in her community control sanctions to be lifted, according to online court records. On Dec. 19, 2017, Morris was jailed on a probation violation and ordered to enter the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center counseling facility in Lima.

On Oct. 5, 2015, Morris served as a lookout while four co-defendants entered the home of retired deputy Isaac Bollinger in Plattsville. Three males forcibly entered the Bollinger residence, assaulting him and breaking into a safe seeking cash. They reportedly told Bollinger his grandson owed him $100, and that’s what they wanted.

The report states deputies found Bollinger bleeding heavily from several places on his head. Bollinger said three men knocked on his door. He answered the knock, and the men forced their way in.

Bollinger pushed one of the men out, and another one struck him in the face. As Bollinger was trying to fend them off, he grabbed a chair in his living room to strike them. At that time, one of the men pulled a gun.

The four co-defendants are serving multiyear prison sentences in the case.

Other prison terms ordered

By Jim Painter For The Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

